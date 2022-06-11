What’s up at the Jaques Art Center?

The Jaques Art Center, located under the Aitkin water tower, has had art classes offered every month this year.
RECENT CLASSES:
Beth McCusker’s Jewelry Class: April 30 and May 7
Beth McCusker, Aitkin, taught a two-part jewelry class on how to create an artisan jewelry necklace pendant. McCusker’s technique of a wire wrapped pendant was just in time for Mother’s Day.
The first class was held April 30 and participants were taught to paint on a small acrylic glass object in the colors/design they chose. During the second class, McCusker taught them wire wrapping to create a custom one-of-a-kind necklace. There were 12 participants at this unique art experience who came away with a gift for mom, wife, daughter… or to keep for themselves.
Jan Hasselius’ Acrylic Painting Class: May 14
A “Fun with Acrylics” class was taught by Jan Hasselius, Aitkin, for the winners of the Aitkin County Friends of the Art’s auction certificates donated by the Jaques, which raised $300 for the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts.
Students learned an acrylic painting technique on crumpled heavy duty aluminum foil. A small 5-inch by 7-inch painting was made first in order to learn the technique. Then the final 12-inch by 17-inch painting was created and matted.
Julie Riley’s Paint Pour Class: May 21
Julie Riley, Deerwood, taught a paint pour class at the Jaques where participants created a one-of-a-kind serving tray using a paint pour on the bottom of the serving tray. “Each tray turned out remarkably different,” said Jan Hasselius.
The class was so successful it will be offered again soon, so watch for upcoming details on Jaques Art Center’s webpage, or Facebook.
The Jaques Art Center offers affordable art classes through the Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson Education Fund. Watch the Jaques Facebook page and website at www.jaquesart.com for further information on upcoming classes and art activities.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.