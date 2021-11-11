The annual Christmas Marketplace at the Jaques Art Center is up and running, now through Dec. 23.
The Jaques is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be worth your while to check it out!
Yes, it is with pride that we present the opportunity for local artists, and crafters to show their beautiful giftable items! There are over 30 vendors at this year’s market. Many new vendors and past favorite vendors are back for you to enjoy.
There are beautiful artsy items and many practical giftable items, such as honey (from the local area), gloves, scarves and door wreaths. There are beautiful glass items including handmade glass ornaments. And there are Scandinavian items, birchwood ornaments, handcrafted jewelry items, stained glass giftable items, and so much more.
Coffee, cider, cocoa and cookies will be available all through the Christmas Marketplace season.
Don’t forget that all members of the Jaques Art Center also receive 10% off purchases. If you are not a member, then this is the time to become one. The membership lasts for one year from the date you sign up. It will be good for all purchases all through the next year. See the Jaques for more details.
The Jaques Art Center will again celebrate after the Fish House Parade with cider and doughnuts. The “YoYo Mama’s and one Papa” will be sharing live music throughout this event. This will set your Christmas Spirit in a whirl!
So, be sure to visit and enjoy the many offerings of Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center.
And a quick reminder to listen on local radio for news from the Jaques Art Center on the second Wednesday of the month at 8 a.m. on KKIN (Red Rock Radio), 94.3 FM in the Aitkin area, and on KAXE local community radio in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.