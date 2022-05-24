Now showing through July 2 is Jaques Best of Show exhibit.
In lieu of the annual Juried Art Show at the Jaques Art Center, six artists who won the last six years’ Best of Show awards were offered a combined exhibit which is open now. There are 60 paintings and admission is free. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Following this exhibit will be a Friends and Family showing and within that time slot a pop-up event for persons who are currently enrolled or alumni of Aitkin High School.
Call the Jaques at 218-927-2363 or stop in to ask about exhibiting a piece of art during the All High School Class Reunion from Aug. 4-7. The Jaques will host a free outdoor art class on Saturday, Aug. 6 for the community, so mark your calendars.
Remember the first Saturday of June, the annual Lakes and Woods plant sale will be held at the Jaques from 9 a.m. untill sold out.
The Jaques is looking for individuals or teams for its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, June 24. Call or stop in to enter.
The Jaques is holding a raffle to win a kayak. Tickets are available at the art center. Need not be present to win.
Go to www.jaquesart.com or find them on Facebook for classes Jaques is hosting - sign up early as class size is limited.
