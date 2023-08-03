Whiskey Serenade, a musical duo featuring Debbie Briggs and Jesse Goin will perform live at Sampaguita Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

Briggs performs vintage jazz, swing, blues and more. Goin is also known as Johnny Sincerely will be working in harmony with Briggs.

  

