The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization located in the heart of downtown Brainerd, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.
There is a fee for each of the classes. To enroll, call TCAA at 218-833-0416 or visit www.crossingarts.org/work
shops. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before class may not be eligible for a refund.
Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel St., Brainerd, unless an alternate location is listed.
April 30 - 12-3:30 p.m., Turquoise Nugget Rings With Jim Reed
You will learn to cut turquoise stones to create a custom ring from the ground up. Under the instructional guidance of a skilled professional, you’ll be learning how to make a stone setting and band in which the turquoise will be set into. In this workshop you’ll gain knowledge about soldering. Classroom instruction will take place at Jim Reed’s Workshop. Upon registration a confirmation email will be sent disclosing directions of class location. Recommended for people 16+ years of age. Class size is limited to three.
May 7 - 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., Magpie Nest With Lisa Jordan
Use wool and a variety of ribbons, trims and natural materials to build a nest for a magpie. This class is suitable for beginning or intermediate needle-felters ages 10 and up. Using a specially barbed needle and fluffy wool, students will learn to work around a form, incorporate other materials and form egg shapes. Masks are recommended. Class size is limited to six.
May 21 - 12-3:30 p.m., Sterling Silver Spinner Rings With Jim Reed
In this class you will be instructed on how to make a custom spinner/fidget ring from sterling silver. The ring will consist of a couple bands that spin into motion on the main ring. Classroom instruction will take place at Jim Reed’s Workshop. Recommended for people 16+ years of age. Class size is limited to three.
May 28 - 12:00 - 3:30 pm, Set Of Three Stacker Rings With Jim Reed
You will be making a set of three sterling silver stacker rings with small stones. All three of the rings will have 3mm stones set in sterling silver bezel cups. You will learn how to measure your half round so it is equal to the size of your finger. You will learn how to solder the rings closed and solder the bezel cups to the finished rings. You will then use tools to set the stones into the bezel cups. Classroom instruction will take place at Jim Reed’s Workshop. Upon registration a confirmation email will be sent disclosing directions of class location. Recommended for people 16+ years of age. Class size is limited to three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.