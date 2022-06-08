During a June 1 meeting, community and board members met to fill out pre-work questions sent over by Confluence to help visualize and brainstorm ideas for the Aitkin City Park. Confluence is a company based in Minneapolis that describes itself as “a professional creative firm of landscape architects, urban designers and planners with roots across the country.” This company was hired with grant dollars to collaborate with the Aitkin community to design the park because it has completed other projects similar to this in rural Minnesota.
In the meeting, a series of questions was asked to help pinpoint what is most important during the park upgrade. The first question of the night was “what’s your favorite thing to do in the park” to which participants answered things like walking, gathering and having access to the river. The next question identified what needs improvement at the park, where answers ranged from better equipment to building a community fieldhouse/warming house.
This meeting is the step before creating a conceptual plan, a vision of what the park could be. There will be three concept plans made and available during the Aitkin County Fair, all of which will be presented to the community for input.
Extensive behind-the-scenes work has been in progress, like grant writing and other funding efforts. The park could be a destination for residents and other people in Aitkin County.
“It is figuring out how to provide a space that includes amenities, equipment and recreational opportunities that our community wishes to have and to help attract people to live, work and play in Aitkin,” said Hannah Colby, Aitkin County SHIP coordinator and member of the committee.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
