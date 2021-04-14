Second in a series of four on Child Abuse Prevention Month. Drawings are contributed by Aitkin area students.
Read to your child from birth on. Make it special, choosing to cuddle in comfortable places. You will be doing two activities – giving loving touch and sharing in a story. Young children will enjoy hearing your voice. You can make it more fun by changing sounds for different people or animals in a story.
Continue reading to your child after she or he can sound out words. Be patient if they are reading aloud to you. Or take turns, so no one gets frustrated.
Bedtime is often a favorite time for reading together, and it helps them prepare to sleep. Older kids still enjoy listening even if they won’t read to you.
Talk together about what is in the book. If they ask for more information about people and places, you can help them look for other books or information online.
Ask your children questions about topics they are learning in school. Together you may find more facts about the same topics in books or online.
Help them understand that learning does not stop when school is done. By reading to them and encouraging them to read, you will be helping your children to succeed in school. Studies tell us that children who read for fun know many more words than those who only do what is required for homework.
Be a role model. By showing your children that reading is a healthy activity, you will encourage them to read. Ask them to spend at least 15 minutes a day looking at a book or a children’s magazine.
Suggest they plan some reading time each day during the summer to keep them interested. It is a very good option when they tell you they are bored.
Visit the public library at Aitkin, McGregor or other towns. Your child may find new authors that they like in the displays. Then they may find similar stories on Kindle.
Stop to look at the “little libraries” in your area, as many contain children’s books.
You can read and then return them, or exchange for some of yours. Carry books in your car, or in a bag if you may have to wait for a clinic appointment.
When you visit the Aitkin Public Library (until April 23), look for a display placed by the Child Abuse Prevention Council. It has brochures and other materials – including blue ribbon stickers - that you can take home to read or share with others. These items contain helpful hints for parents, including single moms and dads. Library staff have put out some books on parenting topics that are available for you to borrow. If you have a special interest, ask the staff to help you find more information.
Watch for books sold at garage sales this spring. Or check out the book sale held at the Aitkin Public Library. On Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. The community room will be full of books and DVDs, each for 50 cents.
Magazines will be free. Book sales are a great way to support the library as well as get new items to take home for the summer.
