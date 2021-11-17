The bell ringing season starts each November and runs through Christmas Eve, when the red kettles are packed away for the season. Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour.
Bell ringers are needed at Paulbeck’s County Market in Aitkin and Ukura’s Big Dollar in McGregor. People who can donate two hours of time are encouraged to call 218-735-6121 or Shirley Scollard at 218-426-3527. Bell ringing starts Monday, Nov. 22.
