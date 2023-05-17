Are you interested in developing a summer event in your community or neighborhood?
Funding is available for neighborhood partners to help build supportive communities for kids within Aitkin County. Mini-grants of up to $750 are being offered by the Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council to fund block parties or other local events this summer.
The goal of this mini-grant is to encourage community members to get to know their neighbors. Through shared fun, families in a local community or neighborhood will create a wider support system for the children and parents. By getting to know each other, adults and kids can develop new social connections and create supportive relationships. Individuals and families over time may choose to share parenting tips and resources, strengthening their responses to stressful situations.
Individuals, organizations or churches can apply to plan a special neighborhood event for this summer. Pick a specific location or neighborhood, select a date and develop and promote a planned activity to reach adults and children in that area.
The event must be family-oriented, for residents of all ages, with no alcohol or chemicals allowed. For an application, contact rvier kandt@isd4.org.
After the application has been approved, the funding will be made available. Following the event, a summary of the activity and the community’s response will be expected.
The mini-grants are offered from Radiothon donations to the Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council.
