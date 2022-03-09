The Aitkin Public Library welcomes adults to the first meeting of the Library Book Club from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

There will be discussion about what attendees have been reading recently and then choose what to read for the next get together.

This book club will meet on the third Wednesday of every month in the library’s conference room.

The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.