Aitkin County CARE, located at 20 Third St. NE, Aitkin, will host a fresh food distribution Thursday, Dec. 17.
The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will go however long supplies last. There will be produce, dairy, meat and 2% milk available.
This is for those making less than 300% of the poverty level. All ages are welcome. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before the start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.