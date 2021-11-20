‘Comfort bags’ given to local law enforcement

Pictured are Tony Mindrum, Tom Bruss, Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan, Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida and Connie and John Pearson.

 submitted

The Aitkin Lions recently put together “comfort bags” including a polar fleece blanket, stuffed animal lion and an encouraging message. The bags were given to the local police and sheriff’s departments to give to children who have been abused, had a fire or other adverse event.

