‘Comfort bags’ given to local law enforcement

The Aitkin Lions recently put together “comfort bags” including a polar fleece blanket, stuffed animal lion and an encouraging message. The bags were given to the local police and sheriff’s departments to give to children who have been abused, had a fire or other adverse event.
