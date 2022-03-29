COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Everyone is invited to the first Community Connection as You Age. This event will be held in two locations to provide information to caregivers and older adults of Aitkin County. The two events are the same and are scheduled for:
• April 23 at the McGregor High School 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• April 30 at the Aitkin High School 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The day will begin with two presentations.
DRIVING AND MOBILITY CONCERNS OF SENIORS:
Are you worried about your loved one’s driving? It may be time to consider if they should limit or stop driving. The We Need to Talk seminar from AARP will provide tips to help you assess your loved ones’ driving skills and tools to help you have these important conversations. Smart Driver TEK will provide the newest vehicle technology and what it does for you. The session will also include preventive measures to reduce driver distractions.
END OF LIFE DOULA AND UNDERSTANDING GRIEF:
An end-of-life doula will explain what she does to support the concept that every life is important and deserves a good death. This is done by providing unwavering support before, during and after death. The speaker on grief said, “‘I believe grief is a part of our lives. It takes time to go through grief. A grief support group helps a person cope. It is good to share our experiences.”
Following these two sessions participants will break into three groups. Each group will be able enjoy a free lunch, participate in an abbreviated light exercise class, and have time to visit the exhibit area for information about programs. Participants will have access to valuable resources and be able to ask questions.
The day ends with a third presentation.
OPIOID DRUG USE AND PAIN MANAGEMENT:
Participants will discuss opioid medications, what they are, how they work, the risks involved with long term use, and what we can do to help when it is time to reduce opioid use. The group will then hear from an individual sharing his personal experience, the challenges he faced and the rewards of his success.
In addition, Take it to the Box will be available from 8:30-9:15 a.m. to give people an opportunity to dispose of unused, unwanted and outdated medications. Bring pills in the original container and the sheriff’s office will take care of it from there. In case medications are forgotten, the program Remove the Risk provides an envelope for disposal of unwanted meds. These envelopes will also be available at the event.
Pre-registration is required. American Sign Language (ASL) and transportation are available on request. Please call ANGELS of McGregor 218-768-2762 or Aitkin County CARE 218-927-1383 to register.
