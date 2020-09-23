Aitkin, MN (56431)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.