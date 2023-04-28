Death and dying in our country has become commercialized. There is nothing wrong with that! Unless you want to do it differently.
One option is to do it your way and on your terms to have some control when things can feel out of control. An end of life doula can help you find some control over what you want your experience to be like – normalize an uncharted experience.
Most of us have lived in or visited an older home where there’s a parlor. Before the 19th century, they were referred to as a parlor or a “death room.” These rooms were used for the family members to have a funeral at home. By the end of World War 1, things were changing. In 1910, the Ladies Home Journal suggested that this room was no longer a death room because it was used for many other things. The term “living room” became the common verbiage.
Have you ever thought “what would I do if I received a terminal diagnosis?” or, “do my family or close friends know what means the most to me?”
There is a stigma that surrounds death and dying. An objective to help defuse this stigma is open, honest, non-judgmental discussions. This is a place an end of life doula can walk alongside you and your loved ones.
At Aitkin County CARE, our end of life doulas have specialized training in several areas. One area that a doula can explore with you is what we call “exploring meaning.” This is a life review and legacy work. Life review can be a challenging and rewarding. Life review gives the person an opportunity to review things that may have seemed like a misstep, formative moments, accomplishments, life lessons, hurts, values and beliefs in their life at the time and how those moments impacted life lessons.
These rich discussions can be shared with loved ones or kept between the doula and the individual. Legacy work is different to everyone. Grandma may want to make a recipe book of her family’s favorite goodies. Uncle Bob may want to put together a collection of his music. Or the neighbor may have been a carpenter and wants a collage of the projects done in their lifetime. The legacy work options can be endless.
Another area you may wish to explore is “planning.” This aspect of end of life doula work is allowing the person to decide what is most comfortable to them. What they want the things to look and feel like, who they want there, do they want spiritual/religious interactions. At this stage, the end of life doula has an opportunity to open the door to teaching the family what dying looks like, education in the stages of dying. “Conducting vigil” happens during active dying. This tool has been developed during the planning stage. The loved one’s wishes are also taken into consideration as long as it’s acceptable to the dying person.
At CARE, our end of life doulas advocate for the dying person and the loved one’s wishes. Conducting vigil is also a good time to continue to teach what dying looks like as the grieving begins. Several weeks after the loved one has passed on, there is an opportunity for the loved ones and doula to gather and process the experience and the early stage of grief. Giving everyone’s experience a voice can be healing.
Doula, Aileen DeMenge, heard a family comment, “Thank you for listening.” As they spoke, the family also said “thank you for letting the sunshine in.” This comment came because Aileen knew that spring was the favorite time of year for the dying person. The family needed Aileen to advocate for their loved one, so she did.
All these areas that we have discussed are available to everyone. There may be a portion that someone declines to participate in, that’s common. An end of life doula’s core responsibility is to be supportive and listen.
During the COVID crisis, some hospitals considered an end of life doula as part of the medical team. They allowed end of life doulas to be with the dying person when they started the active dying process. This was done in hope that no one died alone. There are people in our community who are working with legislators to have doula care covered by Medicare. With the help of communities around the country, we hope the legislature will act on this.
To find out more information about end of life doula services, contact Kim Nutting at 218-927-1383 ext. 2 or kimprogramdirector@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.