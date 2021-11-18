Do you want to give back to your community?

If you want to experience the joys of giving of your time and talent, Aitkin County CARE has a volunteer job for you.
Sincere, flexible, dedicated, unselfish and caring, are just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of Aitkin County CARE’s volunteers. They are the backbone of many of our programs, our success depends on the quality of our volunteers, and I believe we have the best … Programs that are supported by volunteers at CARE include hot Meals on Wheels, coaches for exercise classes, transportation services, Grand Friends program, phone reassurance and exercise programs. In the month of October, our volunteers gave 71 rides. Year to date, our volunteers have driven over 22,000 miles
To say that our volunteer programs have momentum right now is an understatement, but we can’t stop now, we need to continue to grow our programs that enhance and promote independence and well-being of the older adults in Aitkin County.
One area that I feel we can grow and have a need for more volunteers is our Chore program. What is the Chore program? In this program a volunteer would be asked to do light seasonal yard work, minor home repairs and gardening. So far this year we have had to turn away requests for playing games, helping with the raking and mowing of lawns, weeding gardens, repairing hinges on a door, fixing a handrail, and light plumbing and electrical requests.
“Time commitment” is a misconception of being a volunteer, I truly believe that there are some people who want to volunteer but are afraid because of the time commitment. Here at CARE, we are flexible with our volunteers. They choose how many hours they want to volunteer and, in most cases, the time as well.
So, if you’re looking for a way to give back to your community, try volunteering for Aitkin County CARE. We are accepting applications for flexible volunteers who have a passion for helping the aging and less fortunate of Aitkin County. If you’re interested in this rewarding opportunity, please check out our website, stop by our office, or give us call at: Aitkin County CARE/Rides for Health, 20 Third St. NE, 218-927-1383.
