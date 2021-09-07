Donation made for city park project

Block North Brew Pub owner Peter Lowe Jr. presents a check for $7,000 to Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman for the Aitkin City Park Project. Block North held a golf fundraiser for the city park on June 13 at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.

