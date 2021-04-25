Doubly honored

Aitkin resident Kara Anderson was honored last week with a Quilt of Valor from the Ripple River Quilters Guild. Anderson had come to the meeting of the quilting group to receive her Habitat for Humanity quilts. Anderson was draped with her Quilt of Valor by her mother, Kathy Robb (inset). She served four years stateside in Minnesota and Texas with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.