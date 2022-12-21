Remember the days when a winter storm would blow through and kids would keep their fingers crossed in the hopes of a snow day?
A snow day was a rare occurrence but seemed to be very much appreciated, at least by students. Now, that has all changed with remote learning. Schools and students now have the ability to access tools for classes and lessons on the internet.
The virtual learning process can put additional stress on parents and child care providers. Children typically have to be supervised to get their schoolwork completed. A majority of households have working parent(s) and child care providers have a range of ages of the children they care for. The home environment is also different from being in school in person because there are distractions everywhere. The television may be on, the dog may be barking, a sibling may need some focused attention and “fun” websites are just a click away.
Thankfully many people can perform work duties from home now, but if they are working, how do they assist with the lessons the student may need help with? All of this assumes the child has access to the internet. Parents and child care providers have a role to play in online learning as an alternative for the teacher. Challenges they may face include keeping their daily routine and balancing office/school and personal time for the day(s).
THE LOCAL VIEWS
Several people commented on an Aitkin Age Facebook post asking “How do parents feel about their children no longer having a snow day due to inclement weather but now having an e-learning day? How do students feel about this?” Some of the responses were:
“A snow day should be a snow day.”
“It makes me feel anxious and stressed. I need to work to pay bills but I also need to meet my child’s needs. On e-learning days, trying to balance a job and my child’s school work makes me feel like a failure. We don’t get everything done. I would like it if snow days could just be snow days.”
“Snow days were meant just for that! To go play and enjoy the snow! I try my hardest to get my kids outside and off screens. They will benefit so much more from the fresh air than any class online. Let kids be kids. It was such an excitement to have a snow day when I was a child.”
“Most kids would rather have the day off, I know I did. The advantage to being able to do e-learning days is schools only plan for so many snow days. After that you had to make them up. If you have e-learning days, they don’t have to be made up later,” said another Aitkin County resident.
“They don’t give the kids that much work to do so that part really doesn’t matter. The issue I see is for the people who have slow or no internet access and days where most of us are out of power.”
“As a working parent that has worked in the school, e-learning days are extremely frustrating and very stressful. Working parents don’t get a break from their jobs to help their kids and timed deadlines for the work to be submitted online make it even more stressful.”
“As a teacher, I look forward to snow days as well!”
“The assignments are less (if any at all) and we don’t have to make up the day later in the year! I would much rather have an e-learning day now than be in school later in June.”
“Honestly, I’d rather them make up the day later. It is too much work for some to have e-learning days and heaven forbid someone forgets their laptop at school, they can’t do any of the work anyway. I don’t have a computer at home so that isn’t an option either. They should just have snow days.”
“As a teacher and a parent I do miss snow days but also like e-learning. E-learning means no make up days and summer break can start sooner! For my students, assignments are super small and should have taken no more than five minutes. Not saying that all teachers do this but I did. My daughter and I did go outside and make a snowman family.”
FROM THE SCHOOLS
McGregor students don’t have e-learning days. McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson said, “We don’t use e-learning in McGregor because of the problems that our families have with reliable internet access.”
“I think e-learning is a great tool for schools to use to keep the learning process moving forward. It gives the school district some flexibility when having to make a decision on having school or not due to weather. It is a great option for our students, teachers and families,” said Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter.
Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson said, “Hill City has not applied for e-learning days, but is something we plan on putting in for this spring. E-learning days help give schools flexibility when it comes to school-closing decisions. There are concerns that we will need to solve in the plan, like internet connectivity, but e-learning days are something we hope to use in the future.”
The Minnesota Department of Education said, “Online learning offers expanded course choices and flexibility in time, pace, path and place where students learn.” The 2022 Minnesota Statute 120A.414 E-Learning Days Subdivision 1 states, “E-learning day means a school day where a school offers full access to online instruction provided by students’ individual teachers due to inclement weather. A school district or charter school that chooses to have e-learning days may have up to five e-learning days in one school year. An e-learning day is counted as a day of instruction and included in the hours of instruction.” In Subdivision 2, “The plan must include accommodations for students without internet access at home and for digital device access for families without the technology or an insufficient amount of technology for the number of children in the household. A school’s e-learning day plan must provide accessible options for students with disabilities.” Each student’s teacher must be accessible online and by telephone during normal school hours on an e-learning day to assist students and parents.
VIRTUAL LEARNING TIPS
The website www.prodigygame.com listed some tips to assist parents and child care providers help their child(ren) on e-learning days.
• Maintain contact with the child’s teacher
• Set up a practical workspace
• Establish a set routine
• Set a fixed learning plan
• Focus on interactive learning resources
• Set goals for the child’s learning
• Encourage weekly feedback sessions
• Celebrate the “wins”
• Encourage exercise and physical activity
• Reach out for help if/when you need it
