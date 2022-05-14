A reading slam dunk

Hill City School may have one of Minnesota’s smallest student populations yet it boasts some of the most tenacious readers in the state. Thirteen Hill City third graders have made it known that size in numbers doesn’t always relate to the scale of effort.
On Friday, April 1, 10 Hornets accompanied their teacher to the big city of Minneapolis where they received special honors by Minnesota professional athletes, celebrities, some of the state’s major news crews and the top athletes to compete in the NCAA’s Women’s Final Four. The day was complete with shiny awards, news interviews, red-carpet treatment and - of course cookies and pizza.
With Minneapolis hosting the Women’s Final Four this year, the NCAA teamed up with the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee to inspire and incentivize third graders across the state to develop their abilities and entice participation in a nine-week program called Read to the Final Four. Read to the Final Four is a literacy challenge aimed at creating a lifelong love and interest in reading for students across Minnesota. Schools and students could win fun prizes and compete for an overall grand prize of $5,000 of books for the school library.
This year, students were able to read both physical and online books and record their minutes in their own Read to the Final Four Reading Log. The challenge began on Jan. 10 and concluded March 14. The top four schools were awarded an all-expense-paid field trip to the 2022 Women’s Final Four Tourney Town presented by Capital One where the winning school was crowned in a special award ceremony on April 1 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
“After finding out we were in the top four Thursday afternoon we planned our trip to the ceremony the following Friday. We departed the school at 6:30 a.m.,” detailed Hill City third grade teacher Nikki Pearson who explained that her class of 10 students who were able to attend the ceremony were greeted with fanfare at the Minneapolis Convention Center by all four Final Four Women’s NCAA bands, dance teams, cheerleaders and mascots.
“We walked in through all of them playing, dancing, and cheering, it was an amazing experience for our third graders,” said Pearson.
The students received “blinking medallions” and enjoyed basketball cookies after lunch. On the way into the ceremony space, the students were joined by Minnesota mascots such as The Viking, PK Loon, Goldie Gopher, and Clifford. Guest speakers included former Viking Randal McDaniel, a Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the author of the Shelly Bean sports queen books Shelly Boyum-Breen, and others who spoke of the program and revealed the big winner.
“When the curtain dropped, it was us!” Pearson explained. “My students were so excited to have won! We got a large trophy, a banner and $5,000 worth of scholastic book credit for our school.” The children also had their photos taken with the speakers, mascots and author Boyum-Breen. The class was also invited to tour tourney town where they played games and got free items, attended the battle of the bands, and then watched the mascot challenge. The students were also picked to participate in the mascot challenge. This put them right out on the court with the four mascots. For competing in this challenge, each competitor also got a basketball. There were only 20 students allowed to participate, so Hill City was fortunate that all 10 third-graders were included in the game.
On the way home, the class enjoyed pizza provided by Hill City Principal Adam Johnson and his wife Jess. The Hill City Police Department and Fire Department met them south of town and escorted the bus back to the school with lights and sirens.
“The kids were allowed to put down the bus windows for this and that was a highlight of the day to wave out the bus windows,” noted Pearson. “Several times throughout the day kids commented that they felt like celebrities. From being escorted in through cheering bands, to walking with mascots, photos with mascots, a big trophy, and a warm welcome home.”
At school on Monday, the class was surprised with a giant sign of congratulations hanging outside their classroom which was signed by students and staff throughout the school.
“They were delighted when they were recognized over the announcements, and received special treats from other staff members prior to departure and on their return home,” added Pearson. “I hope it will be an experience they remember and treasure. They certainly did an excellent job and made our small community school proud. All that reading couldn’t have hurt them either!”
