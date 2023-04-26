On April 19, a “drunk” high school driver crashed into another car, “killing” the driver and injuring passengers in each vehicle.
That was the scenario of a mock crash held at Aitkin High School.
Actors were Gracesen Klein, junior; Emma Ostrowski, senior; and Blaise Sanford, senior. Responding to the crash scene were local law enforcement and firefighters and emergency medical services.
Gracesen was the drunk driver, who was interrogated by police and given a field sobriety test. Emma was a passenger in her car and suffered injuries and Blaise was a passenger in the car that was hit, suffering life-threatening injuries and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Teacher, Adam Carlson, was the driver of the vehicle hit and “died” in the crash.
The trio of student actors talked about the staged incident the following day.
“I was nervous beforehand,” said Emma. “And when it happened, it was so realistic.”
“I would never want to put someone in that situation,” added Blaise. “When it’s someone you know, it’s even more scary. The goal is to stop students from drinking and driving.”
Even more that youthful alcohol consumption, these students said, is the problem of distracted driving. “Sometimes the temptation to pick up the phone is too much,” said Emma.
Following the crash, 10th-12th grade students heard a presentation by the Minnesota State Patrol. A couple questions asked by the student audience were about keeping up with traffic or driving the speed limit and clarification on the hands-free law.
The actors said the mock crash definitely impacted them and they hoped the message got through to other students.
“It can happen so fast. It only takes a second,” said Gracesen.
