A visit from Dr. Science

It comes in the form of a mail delivery, taken to the kindergarten classes at Rippleside Elementary by secretary Cassie Conn.
It’s Dr. Science asking for help from some of the youngest students at the school – a way to incorporate a STEM lesson with hands-on learning.
“The kids think Dr. Science send us this bin when he has another question he wants answered,” said kindergarten teacher Vicki Sundholm.
Sundholm, along with Becky Michaletz and Gina Ostrowski, applied for an Aitkin Community Education Youth Service from the Aitkin School Board, using the money awarded to purchase the “Mad Scientist” science box lessons.
Students receive goggles, clip boards for data, official “Mad Scientist” badges, white lab coats and the materials for six experiments.
In addition, the classrooms receive age-appropriate books that are multi-cultural in nature and cover a wide variety of experiences.
“It was just a really fun way to include a STEM experience and just highlight diverse cultures,” Sundholm said.
So far, the kindergarten classes have moved through two of the six lessons. The next will address friction and ice, through the sport of figure skating. The book included with the lesson is Olympic Champion Kristi Yamaguchi’s “Dream Big, Little Pig.”
Yamaguchi was the first Asian-American skater to win an Olympic gold medal. She went on to found the Always Dream Foundation, which is currently promoting early childhood literacy.
All three kindergarten teachers agreed that the best way for young students to learn is through hands-on activities.
“That’s the only way kindergarteners learn effectively,” Sundholm said. “They need to interact with and experience every concept.”
And with 67 total students in the kindergarten classes, the youngsters have definitely bought into the concept.
“They just take such pride in putting on their lab coats and becoming scientists,” Ostrowski said. “They’re really starting to understand the scientific method.”
“They transform into scientists,” she added.
Added Sundholm, “They are so engaged which is a pivotal point of early ed learning.”
There is also the bonus of having role models introduced from a racially diverse culture.
“The topics we cover in class will be enriched with racially impactful narratives that broaden understanding across cultural norms,” Sundholm wrote in the grant proposal. Added Michaletz, “The racial impact in those narratives ... it shows the successes of people of diverse backgrounds.
“Then we tie that to our STEM experiment.”
Ostrowski added that the teachers are looking forward to building the program with kindergarten classes in the future.
“It’s a wonderful program,” she said. “We were really excited to implement it and grow it.”
