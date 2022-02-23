Adult education classes are available in person locally and also online, through mail and over the telephone.

In Aitkin County, Denise Rodgers is able to help people at the Birch Street Center on Third Street in Aitkin.

Sessions offered include GED and math skills, reading and English and career assistance.

Contact Rodgers at 218-910-8986 or denise.rodgers@aeoa.org.

People may also go to aeoa.org to discover other locations and services.

