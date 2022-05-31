AHS holds choir concert

A choir concert was held May 20 featuring grades nine through 12. Students were: front row from left, Ava Christensen, Kira Hamilton, Ellie Hoppe, Abby Palm, Layton Carlson, Jacob Iniguez, Martin Henke, Emma Ostrowski, Lyla Miller, Kori Harris, Sam Much, Abrielle Iniguez and Melana Ryan; second row, Karena Burgstaler, Brooke Zubke, Savannah Elliot, Bela May, Ty Morris-Reynolds, Ben Harris, Tallulah Houser, Sonia Faust, Kobe Van Portfliet, Izzy Long and Haylee Van Santen; third row, Esme Pool, Hannah Jones, Natalie Crowther, Dane Larson, Lucas Moen, Levi Berg, Joey Harmon, Royce Cramer, Alex Brucker, Aya Alarab, Natalie Obert, and Madalynn Schwerin; back row, Alaina Hagestuen, Ellee Johnson, Ashlyn Berg, Annabelle Denton, Kennedy Jorgensen, Anton Roettele, Craig Visnovec, Joey Haasken, Sam Denton, Joe Buisman. Sophie Ryan, Kayla Van Santen, Chloe Othoudt, Kamrun Zrust and Connor Rose (handbells).
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
