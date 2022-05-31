AHS holds choir concert
Grace Hanson Photo Dan Krueger’s Photography Class

A choir concert was held May 20 featuring grades nine through 12. Students were: front row from left, Ava Christensen, Kira Hamilton, Ellie Hoppe, Abby Palm, Layton Carlson, Jacob Iniguez, Martin Henke, Emma Ostrowski, Lyla Miller, Kori Harris, Sam Much, Abrielle Iniguez and Melana Ryan; second row, Karena Burgstaler, Brooke Zubke, Savannah Elliot, Bela May, Ty Morris-Reynolds, Ben Harris, Tallulah Houser, Sonia Faust, Kobe Van Portfliet, Izzy Long and Haylee Van Santen; third row, Esme Pool, Hannah Jones, Natalie Crowther, Dane Larson, Lucas Moen, Levi Berg, Joey Harmon, Royce Cramer, Alex Brucker, Aya Alarab, Natalie Obert, and Madalynn Schwerin; back row, Alaina Hagestuen, Ellee Johnson, Ashlyn Berg, Annabelle Denton, Kennedy Jorgensen, Anton Roettele, Craig Visnovec, Joey Haasken, Sam Denton, Joe Buisman. Sophie Ryan, Kayla Van Santen, Chloe Othoudt, Kamrun  Zrust and Connor Rose (handbells).

