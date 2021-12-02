On Monday Dec. 6, the Aitkin seventh and eighth grade choirs will present their annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Aitkin High School  auditorium. The choirs are directed by Jennifer Johnson.

The Aitkin High School concert choir/Madrigals/handbells holiday concert will be Thursday, Dec. 16 at  7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Madigrals and handbell choir will perform in the Aitkin community.

The concerts are free and all are welcome to attend.

2022 CONCERT CALENDAR

Monday, Feb. 7 - classics concert (concert choir, Madrigals and handbells)

Monday, Feb. 21 - choreography day - all day - schedule TBA

Tuesday, March TBA - MSHSL vocal/instrumental solo/ensemble contest

Monday, April 4 - musical parent’s night/dress rehearsal

Tuesday, April 5 - school matinee TBA

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 7 - 9 - musical evening performances, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 - musical matinee 2 p.m.

Monday, May 9 - seventh and eighth grade choirs spring concert

Friday, May 20 - annual pop concert (concert choir, Madrigals and handbells)

Friday, June 3 - graduation (required performance for concert band, handbells and concert choir).

