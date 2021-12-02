On Monday Dec. 6, the Aitkin seventh and eighth grade choirs will present their annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Aitkin High School auditorium. The choirs are directed by Jennifer Johnson.
The Aitkin High School concert choir/Madrigals/handbells holiday concert will be Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
On Friday, Dec. 17, the Madigrals and handbell choir will perform in the Aitkin community.
The concerts are free and all are welcome to attend.
2022 CONCERT CALENDAR
Monday, Feb. 7 - classics concert (concert choir, Madrigals and handbells)
Monday, Feb. 21 - choreography day - all day - schedule TBA
Tuesday, March TBA - MSHSL vocal/instrumental solo/ensemble contest
Monday, April 4 - musical parent’s night/dress rehearsal
Tuesday, April 5 - school matinee TBA
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 7 - 9 - musical evening performances, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 10 - musical matinee 2 p.m.
Monday, May 9 - seventh and eighth grade choirs spring concert
Friday, May 20 - annual pop concert (concert choir, Madrigals and handbells)
Friday, June 3 - graduation (required performance for concert band, handbells and concert choir).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.