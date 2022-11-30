“Beg, borrow and steal” is how Aitkin agriculture teacher Rocco DiPaolo referred to how he executes his resourcefulness to provide unique opportunities for his students.
One of his previous projects in New Mexico is an example of this.
“Beg, borrow and steal” is how Aitkin agriculture teacher Rocco DiPaolo referred to how he executes his resourcefulness to provide unique opportunities for his students.
One of his previous projects in New Mexico is an example of this.
“Home Depot in Farmington (New Mexico) had all these plants that came in February, but they died because the distribution centers in Texas ... think New Mexico is all desert,” said DiPaolo looking back. “We took them all. That’s how we outfitted our greenhouse.”
DiPaolo just moved to the area a few months ago. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Aitkin High School as this is his 28th year in education with a background in science, horse training, living on a ranch in New Mexico and more.
Outside the classroom
When he is not in his classroom, he has a ranch in New Mexico that takes in horses destined for slaughter. At his Minnesota home, he has a mare and a colt “that I’m trying to gentle,” said DiPaolo. He is a trainer specializing in wild horses.
DiPaolo also noted that he enjoys hunting and fishing. After work, he practices his archery skills with a traditional bow.
Inside the classroom
As the world becomes more industrialized and urbanized, there is a risk of losing touch with where food comes from and why agriculture is important. These courses, such as the ones DiPaolo instructs, aim to familiarize students with this vital industry and teach skills that can be used in the workforce.
“I’m at the very, very beginning,” said DiPaolo. “I’m at the genesis of what I would like to accomplish.”
The goal, as he explained, is that, “We want to get students into high-skill, high-demand and high-paying jobs.”
Future projects DiPaolo is working on include bringing animals on campus, like chicks, in the springtime. “It’s amazing how you can see kids transform when they start interacting with animals,” he explained.
In another class DiPaolo teaches, students are fixing broken equipment. Currently, they are working on a laminator from the school and a snowblower from a community member.
Eighth Graders
DiPaolo’s eighth grade group is working on growing food in a 5-gallon bucket. During class on Nov. 22, students were hard at work problem-solving their designs.
These projects help students work together and think about alternative agriculture practices. These buckets can be stacked on each other or hung up off the ground, which is very different from growing crops in a field.
Students today
As for the people who believe some want to sit around and collect unemployment benefits, “I look at my kids and I don’t believe that,” said DiPaolo. “My kids want skills. They want to go out and earn money. They have creativity. They want to produce things.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.