After a long, emotional and, at times, confrontational meeting Oct. 18, the Aitkin School Board voted to keep its Harmony social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum and create a committee to study further SEL curriculum changes for the future.
The Harmony program, which is available free of charge with an online account, has been in use at the district for the last two years. However, in the last two weeks, the curriculum had garnered a great deal of local attention, as some parents – and two school board members – argued that the program may go too far.
In particular, the series at the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten levels uses an alien named “Z” to teach children everyday life lessons about emotions, what children have in common and what can be different and how to treat each other well.
The alien is never identified as a boy or a girl throughout the pre-K and kindergarten levels before it is revealed in the first and second grade curriculum to be a stuffed animal belonging to the children.
Aitkin’s SEL program was suspended Friday, Oct. 15, to allow the board to discuss the matter Oct. 18, before being reinstated at the meeting.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
The curriculum drew a number of public comments before the discussion began in earnest by the school board. Some spoke for, and others against.
Jennifer Cummings said that the school board “is beholden to its constituents,” and that the board should approve any and all curriculum changes – and that the SEL program managed to bypass the board last year.
She went on to say that “until students in American schools can meet standards for reading and writing and arithmetic, I say we don’t worry too much about diversity and inclusion ... certainly not in pre-K and kindergarten.”
She added that the Harmony program has a “hidden agenda” of gender identity and it is designed “to tell me what to think.”
The state of Minnesota sets academic standards, which are reviewed and revised every 10 years. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Education, “School districts are required to put state standards into place. School districts determine how their students will meet the standards and benchmarks by developing courses and curriculum and choosing teaching methods.”
Lara Parkin, the community education director for Aitkin Schools, said that she’s subbed throughout the district and that social-emotional learning is an important aspect of all children’s education.
As for the alien “Z,” she said, “It’s a fiction book about how to be friends with people who are different than you.” She added that the school board was overreaching when it came to complaints.
“It’s a slippery slope. There’s always going to be something brought to you by the public,” she said. “We need to trust our staff. I send my kids to this public school not because I have to, but because I want to.”
Dani Owen, the mother of two children in the district and a paraprofessional at Rippleside, called the attacks against the staff “ridiculous.”
“I know none of these board members have been in any of the lessons you are questioning,” said Owen, adding that staff members hold licenses to make the decisions on items like SEL, unlike “the university of social media” is how some are being taught.
She went on to say that the last 18 months have been “a nightmare” for society “as a whole.”
“Nothing is the same for anyone, anywhere,”Owen said. “Why would anyone in their right mind have a problem teaching children to have a balance in their mental health?”
Dawn Bailey, a former teacher, said she taught in Las Vegas and that SEL has been in the classroom for decades – just not in a specific curriculum.
She used the SEL lessons to grow a bond between her everyday students and special needs students.
“My kids sat with these kids,” she said. “They also learned to work together. That’s the way the program worked.”
She added that SEL “is not what you think it is.”
Allison Ryan said she went to the Harmony SEL website, and pulled up the curriculum and lessons for pre-K and kindergarten. She outlined the first few lessons – including discovering commonalities and diversity as well as being part of a community.
“I think this is what preschool and kindergarten students should be learning,” she said, though she said that some religious views may be making their way into the discussion. “They’re learning to recognize the emotions they’re having.”
She also pointed out that students in the district may have two fathers or two mothers, and the lessons are needed to teach children not to tease – not about sexuality.
Wanda Graham followed with her experience at Aitkin Schools – saying that she and classmates were abused and not taught well – and that the SEL lessons are just part of a growing trend.
“There is no other gender,” Graham said, guided by her experience in health care, she explained. “Now you’re starting to mess with God.”
The final three speakers – Kathleen Christy, Cassandra Conn and Holly Mindrum – spoke to the staff at Rippleside, of the lessons learned by students and supporting both staff and students.
Christy thanked the staff for how they’ve taught her 16-year-old, while Conn outlined the duties of the school board – including providing equality in curriculum and realizing that Aitkin is a public, not a private, school.
Conn was supposed to be the last speaker, but Mindrum made her way forward to make the point that some members of the community and the school board were jumping at conspiracy theories when they should be focused on the upcoming capital projects levy (see separate story on the front page).
“This is my kids’ education,” she said. “You need to be concentrating on this. What is a school without educators? If you cut more educators, I’m going to be forced to pull my children out of this school.
“You’re so worried about what the peanut gallery in the community has to say that you’re not focused on what’s in front of you,” she added.
BOARD DISCUSSION
Several of the comments made by the public were recirculated when the school board took up the discussion.
Superintendent Dan Stifter said that in light of the difficulties all students have faced in the last year, both the school board and staff had expressed concerns about student emotional health.
While Harmony SEL has been in use by the district since last year, the district is not using the full curriculum. He added that parents are welcome to check out the lessons themselves, and can do so by creating a free account.
School board member Cindi Hills then spoke, offering support for the SEL curriculum and said the lessons came about when Rippleside Elementary guidance counselor Julie Jensen came forward to the board and spoke last year about what was being done to help students with stress.
She added that Jensen pulled lessons that “make sense” for Aitkin students and that the curriculum can easily be viewed.
“This isn’t something that’s happening in a closet,” Hills said.
Board member Dawn Houser was next to speak, pointing out that she spent three hours going through the curriculum and its various lessons last week. With students struggling with emotions – especially over the last year – she said the lessons dealt with everything from sharing to empathy.
“How to be a good human being,” Houser said. She went on to say that the discussion of the SEL curriculum was happening because a few board members want the district to adopt theological lessons, and “the church has no business to be in the school telling the professionals how to do their jobs.”
Houser quickly added that the district’s student body is diverse, with Christians, Muslims, agnostics and atheists. Theological lessons from those religions should be taught at home, she said, with help of the clergy.
She also said that public school districts are responsible for providing an “equitable, quality, neutral education for all students,” as outlined by the state.
Fellow board member Joe Ryan then asked that if the board has concerns brought to it by the public, shouldn’t the board respond? Houser replied by telling Ryan that he is tasked with being the buffer between parents and staff – and also suggested that Ryan hadn’t done his research properly and needed to learn the truth.
When Ryan commented that there might be a difference in what she saw as the truth and what others saw, Houser quipped, “So, Joe, are you suggesting that aliens have a sexuality?” in reference to “Z.”
Ryan did not respond, but Graham shouted from the audience, “Are you crazy, lady?” Ryan then pointed out that he wasn’t opposed to SEL, but rather this particular curriculum.
“All that I oppose is that it goes into gender ideology with young children,” he said. Whether any other board members had gone through the specific lessons used by Harmony remained unclear.
Board member Jeremy Janzen followed by saying that teachers didn’t need a curriculum to teach SEL. He also wanted to see a previous committee – a community advisory curriculum committee – reinstated.
Board president Dennis Hasskamp did say that the board never voted on the specific curriculum and that due diligence would be to bring different SEL programs to light and compare.
“We’re being accused of having approved this and we haven’t,” he said, adding that he wanted to see both staff and the public involved.
Hills responded that she didn’t want to see SEL halted by the board, and that presentations on SEL by school staff might be a better option. She also invited Ryan to point out the specific lessons in the Harmony SEL program that bothered him, to which Ryan responded that he was unlikely to become a curriculum doctorate student.
When the discussion went on without much progress, Hasskamp stopped it and asked if any of the board members were against SEL. Since the answer was no, Hasskamp suggested they come up with a plan on how to teach it.
The first motion – to keep the Harmony SEL curriculum suspended and to create a board and community committee to vet a new program – was made by Ryan and seconded by Janzen.
That met immediate pushback from Hills and Houser – both of whom pointed out that teachers would have no clear direction on what was or was not able to be taught.
“If I were to walk into a classroom tomorrow, I would not be teaching SEL,” Houser said. Rippleside principal Andy Dokken also pointed out that developing a new SEL curriculum was a year-long process and he would not have anything to tell his staff.
Janzen then said that the process was backward, which put the board in the position it was in. Hasskamp then commented, “Obviously, if you’ve listened to the discussion, people don’t want E.T. involved.”
Dokken responded with, “SOME don’t.” He also went on to say that people needed to come and see the program in action.
“I think they’d be pleasantly surprised,” he said.
That motion failed 4-3, with Ryan, Janzen and Hasskamp voting yes and Houser, Hills, Kevin Hoge and Noel Bailey voting no.
Houser then made a second motion – to keep Harmony for the time being, with the understanding that staff knows and avoids pitfalls. The board would then establish a curriculum review committee that included staff, two board members and the public.
That vote succeeded 5-2, with Hasskamp switching to a yes vote while Ryan and Janzen remained no votes.
Later last week, Stifter said that Jensen had his full support, as did the program.
“I’m in support of the program and how we’re running it,” Stifter said.
