With a larger number of students participating in distance learning than expected, the Aitkin School Board approved a shift in the school day schedule Sept. 21 to allow teachers more time for distance learners.
With 83 full-time remote learners at the high school and another 54 at Rippleside, the district will now dismiss the high school at 2:40 p.m. and elementary school at 2:20 p.m.
“That would give our teachers 40 more minutes of remote time,” said Superintendent Dan Stifter.
Challenges for teachers include getting material recorded for online lessons, coordinating material for distance learners and working on lesson plans. Stifter also said that some students are struggling to adjust to Canvas, the online learning platform the district is using. Stifter said the end result is that teachers are coming in earlier, leaving as late as 9 p.m. and many are working weekends as well.
“I do believe, every week, our teachers are going to get better,” Stifter acknowledged. But he also added, “This is coming from teachers who have been doing this for a long time.”
High School Principal Paul Karelis added that the teachers need the additional time, and that he was worried about remote learners “falling through the cracks.”
The board approved the change, and the situation will be reviewed following the end of the first quarter of school.
ALSO AT THE MEETING
• The board approved the Minnesota State High School League’s increased dues, which went from $2,800 in 2019 to more than $10,000 this year.
“They were at a point where they were going to have to raise fees anyway,” Stifter said, but he added that the issues with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated matters.
The district’s first installment of of $3,355 is due now, while the second installment of $3,500 is due at the end of November. A final payment of $3,500 is due in the spring.
Board members expressed frustration with the rise in fees, with one board
member saying, “they’re not the only ones having financial trouble right now,” and another saying, “we don’t have a choice, but...”
Board member Joe Ryan asked if there were any alternatives, but Stifter explained that Aitkin must be a member of the MSHSL in order to play teams in the league.
• The board also approved the tax levy at the full amount allowed.
The district also approved the athletic department secretary to move to full-time due to increased traffic at the high school’s new secure entry.
That cost is at an additional $11,000.
