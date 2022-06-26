Melanie Olson (Anderson), 2000 graduate of Aitkin High School and daughter of Edward and Judy Anderson, is one of 10 national recipients of the 2022 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA)/Infosys Foundation USA CS Teaching Excellence award.
She is the first Minnesota educator to receive this award. Melanie will receive a full scholarship to the CSTA 2022 Annual Conference in Chicago and a $7,500 stipend in recognition of her work.
The CS Teaching Excellence Awards are designed to recognize outstanding teaching by K–12 computer science teachers. Winners inspire students to explore the computer science field, engage students in learning rigorous standards-aligned computer science content and broaden student participation.
Olson has taught for the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District in Minnesota for 17 years, with the last 11 being in the Quest Program which is a school-within-a school for gifted and talented students. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and an Master’s Degree in Special Education from St. Cloud State University. She holds teaching certificates in technology education, gifted education and environmental education from Hamline University.
Olson teaches a multi-age class of grades two through four. She began integrating computer science(CS) in 2013. Continuously seeking opportunities for her students, she has integrated Micro Bits, Spheros, Dash and Dot Robots, LEGO Mindstorm sets, Makey Makey kits and a variety of CS curriculum. Students learn Python language using Firia Labs Jumpstart and CodeBot curriculum. Melanie said, “My ultimate goal is to instill a passion for CS and give students the tools and resources they need to continue learning beyond the walls of my classroom.”
Melanie provides professional development throughout Minnesota and nationally by presenting at conferences and working with school districts. She serves on the Minnesota Department of Education’s Gifted and Talented Education Committee. She is vice president of the Minnesota Educators of the Gifted and Talented. She serves as an advisor to the State of Minnesota’s Javits Project, Universal Plus. This project identifies second- and third-grade students showing increased interest in and positive attitudes toward learning in general and CS. The goal of the grant is to identify a greater number of students as gifted, particularly in CS, who are limited English proficient, 2E or are from a traditionally underrepresented racial/ethnic group.
Melanie has been honored as a TIES Exceptional Teacher for technology integration, a regional WEM Award recipient, a State WEM Award recipient and was featured on the show, “Hands-On-Science,” airing on Twin Cities Public Television.
