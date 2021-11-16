On Thursday, Nov.18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Aitkin High School auditorium, you can come enjoy a live performance of the Aitkin bands under the direction of Chris Halvorson.
Performing will be the seventh grade band, eighth grade band, jazz band and the 9-12 senior high concert band. It has been two years since the bands last performed in the auditorium.
Some of the musical selections that you will hear include; “Liberty March,” “The Antagonist,” “Top Secret,” “Above and Beyond,” “Navarro,” “Adrenaline Engines,” “British Masters Suite,” “When The Saints Go Marching In,” “What’d I Say” and “The Theme From Shaft.”
A free will offering will be taken to support the band program’s activity account.
“If you are able to make a donation to the band, we would greatly appreciate it,” said Halvorson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.