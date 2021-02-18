The Aitkin School Board approved the low bid from Nor-Son Inc. Feb. 8, moving forward with Phase III of its secure entry project.
The $1.105 million low bid will leave about $258,000 left from the available funds for the projects, which may get used to address four alternates that were included in the bidding process.
Those four additions include additional lighting and spacing projects. The main bid includes redesigning the office areas, and flipping the high school and district offices to the other’s position.
It also handles a remodeling of the commons and cafeteria area at the school.
The bids ranged from Nor-Son, located in Baxter, to a high bid of $1.218 million from Gardner Buildings.
The board briefly discussed the bids, and the alternates. Scott Sosalla, on hand to present the bids, recommended the district wait on the alternates to see where the final costs came in.
In other action at the meeting:
• With the opportunity to authorize one-time transfers from three different assigned budget areas, the board chose to authorize just one of the transfers – $150,000 from early childhood family education to school readiness.
That one was authorized due to deficit spending occurring in the school readiness budget.
The board tabled two of the potential transfers – one for $30,000 from the gifted and talented program to the general unassigned, and $69,760 from basic skills extended time to general unassigned.
The one-time transfers were allowable due to finance rule changes
• The board gave its nod to go forward with ICS Builds out of Minneapolis and Rupp Strategies to help inform the public on the second attempt on the capital projects levy.
The cost for the two is $9,500. Superintendent Dan Stifter said that he’s hoping the two companies will help the district communicate the need for the CPL this time. The pursuit of the levy is for $500,000 per year for 10 years. The first attempt at passing the levy failed Nov. 3 and the district has been discussing reasons for that failure since – and how to get the second attempt in August to pass.
Among the issues raised is the purchase of land by the district in 2016 to potentially build a new school. The district has not moved forward with a building plan for that land.
“I think not knowing what we’re doing with that land has been holding us back,” Stifter said.
• A routine approval of the 2021-22 school calendar turned into a discussion of whether the district should start alternating between celebrating Presidents Day with Martin Luther King Day.
Board member Dawn Houser made the suggestion to celebrate the latter out of respect for the people of color in the community.
“It’s also about getting culturally sensitive,” Houser said.
The discussion then turned into a back and forth between her and board member Joe Ryan, which was eventually stopped by board president Dennis Hasskamp.
A motion to amend the calendar failed and the calendar was approved as originally suggested.
• Both Rippleside Elementary School and Aitkin High School provided updates on the reading intervention programs at the school, outlining the testing programs used, the staff involved and the goals moving forward.
“We’re really focusing on the quality of our core instruction,” Rippleside Principal Andy Dokken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.