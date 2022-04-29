Registration opens May 6 at 7 p.m. for Aitkin Children’s Center preschool 2022-2023 school year.
JUNIOR JAKES
Junior Jakes (3’s) - children need to be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Large and small group activities emphasize social-emotional development as well as pre-academics.
Parents can choose from one half-day or two half-day per week options, mornings or afternoons.
Class Options:
Friday AM: Sept. 16-May 26 from 8:05-10:55 a.m. $240-$360
Tuesday and Thursday PM: Sept. 13-May 25 from 12:05-2:55 p.m. $430-$630
Tuesday and Thursday AM: Sept. 13-May 25 from 8:05-10:55 a.m. $430-$630
JAKES
Jakes (4’s) - children need to be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Children build confidence, independence and other social and emotional skills while working on math and reading readiness that will help prepare them for kindergarten. Parents can choose from half days or all day options.
All day spots fill quickly. The children’s center will hold a lottery for those spots.
Class options:
Monday and Wednesday - all day: Sept. 12-May 24 from 8:05 a.m.-2:55 p.m. $860-$1360
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday AM: Sept. 13-May 25 from 8:05-10:55 a.m. $430-$650
Tuesday and Thursday PM: Sept. 13-May 25 from 12:05-2:55 p.m. $620-$940
PRESCHOOL ALL DAY LOTTERY
The children’s center will hold a lottery to award spots in its all day preschool sections for the 2022-2023 school year. The lottery opened April 8.
For those interested in an all day spot for a child, contact the children’s center at 218-927-7735 or go online and register the child in the all day lottery. Childrens’ names must be entered into the lottery by Friday, April 29 at noon.
Parents will be notified of their child’s enrollment status in an all day session by Monday, May 2.
Online registration for other Jakes (4’s) sections will open Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Early learning scholarships are available for those who qualify for free/reduced meals.
Register online at www.isd1.org under “Community Education.” Call 218-927-7735 with questions.
