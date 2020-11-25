After seeing case rates in Aitkin County more than triple from mid-October through the beginning of November, schools in the county are shifting most grades to distance learning.
The Aitkin School Board decided Nov. 16 to move grades 4-12 to the full remote model through Jan. 15, and McGregor decided the same at its board meeting Nov. 18.
As of Thursday, Hill City remained at full in-person learning.
Both Aitkin and McGregor made the decision at school board meetings – Aitkin at its regularly scheduled meeting and McGregor at an emergency meeting after discussing the possibility at its regularly scheduled meeting two days earlier.
Grades preK-3 will remain in-person as long as possible. Both schools took Nov. 20 as a prep day for teachers to get ready for the switch, giving students a day off.
With Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement Nov. 18 calling a dial back to activities, all fall activities ended Nov. 20, and winter sports have been postponed for at least four weeks.
AITKIN
Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter explained at the meeting that the switch will amount to roughly 30 school days, and extend almost to the end of the second quarter.
Stifter said concerns are not just the rise in number of cases, but also in terms of having enough staff to keep students in the classroom.
The timing will coincide with the holidays.
“That gives us two weeks after the holidays to get through quarantine,” Stifter said.
Board member reactions at the meeting ranged from acceptance to a comment that “people cannot live in fear.”
Another school board member pointed out that the district was “kidding themselves” if it thought students would be back to in-person learning any time soon, and that the pandemic was going to reshape what public education looked like.
“I can’t really argue with any of that,” Stifter replied.
Among those at the meeting were members of Aitkin County Public Health, and Riverwood Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Taylor.
Aitkin’s letter to parents, which details bus schedules, meal delivery and expectations of students, can be found here (link will download pdf).
Aitkin spent most of its time at the meeting discussing the switch in learning models. The board had previously decided that it would meet as needed to make changes, but had approved the high school change that happened earlier in the month without meeting in person.
ISD4 board approves distance learning plan
In an emergency meeting on Nov. 18, the McGregor School Board approved a pause in in-person learning and no sports until Christmas (Dec. 22) and practice only after Jan. 15 for JV and varsity sports.
Board members were joined by Erin Melz and Brea Hamdorf from Aitkin County Public Health at the request of the board.
Board members are trying to ensure they make the best plan possible in view of the fact there were 250 active cases going on in Aitkin County and 50-60 kids from McGregor were quarantined, as well as six staff members.
Superintendent Brad Johnson proposed going to distance learning until Jan. 15 because of all the holidays and events coming up during that period. Large gatherings will promote community spread, Johnson said.
This is consistent with a plan that Aitkin Public Schools approved Nov. 16 with the support of Aitkin Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Students in grades 4-12 only will be affected. Johnson said it was especially important for the youngest learners to be in school. That also helps young families with the issue of day care. If there is an increase in cases, grades pre-K to 3 could also go to distance learning.
“Of course, families always have the option of going entirely to distance learning,” said Johnson.
Sports will be paused for the next four weeks according to Gov. Walz’s proposal. Johnson said varsity and JV practices only would be allowed during the last two weeks of the Nov. 22 - Jan. 15 pause.
“It’s a lot easier to quarantine a basketball team than a whole school district,” said Johnson.
Erin Melz joined the board by phone to talk about COVID-19 issues. COVID-19 activity in the school is the main focus. Melz congratulated the board in maintaining the low levels that have enabled McGregor to maintain in-person learning until the current time.
“Now we are in a different situation that has required a pivot in response to the increased number of cases and the increased numbers of teachers and staff who have been affected,” she said.
The last few weeks of the calendar year included deer camps, Thanksgiving, and by the time most people see symptoms, get tested and get results, you are looking at two weeks out, which puts the community in the timeframe of Christmas.
Masking helps, but the “pause” is a reflection of laxity in implementing safety measures as the weather has turned colder.
Melz reported that northeast region hospital bed availability is at a concerning level right now, and communities are having more difficulty with contact tracing because of the number of COVID-19 cases being reported.
The pause will give health workers a chance to get better control of the situation before people start community mingling again.
“We have had 43 hospitalizations and 18 deaths in the county this week,” Hamdorf said. “As important as in-person education is for the students, we have to consider staff and their families as well.”
Board member Liz Dean thanked Superintendent Johnson for bringing Melz and Hamdorf to the table.
“Our decision process is greatly helped by having public health at the table,” she said.
Melz said these decisions have been mulled over for weeks. There have also been meetings with regional Minnesota Department of Health officials to help ensure the best decision is being made.
Johnson summarized the decision by saying, “For a long time our 14-day case rate has been high in the county; we have been able to maintain a learning model different from that which the case rate would have indicated. We have continued with in-person learning based on the good collaboration we have in the community, but things have changed more rapidly recently.”
Friday was a staff work day to help them transition to distance learning, which started Monday, Nov. 23. Technical education and other shop classes can be brought in for labs with safety measures.
Board member Jennifer Brekke asked whether elective doctor visits and procedures would be limited to ensure beds stay open for COVID-19-related overnight stays.
Melz responded, “There’s no statewide policy, but Riverwood is being vigilant and responding as needed. Additional beds could be added, but additional staffing is more difficult to achieve.”
Board member Pat Scollard thanked Johnson and the ISD4 staff for keeping kids in school as long as they did.
Child care will still be provided for Tier 1 workers and meals will still be dropped off to families in the district who desire them.
Melz responded that what was learned from distance learning in the spring is that pre-K through grade 3 are the least independent with the ability to manage remote learning without a lot of help, so it makes sense for them to be at the school.
“When we reduce the number of students and staff, the contact tracing becomes more manageable. Other school districts have come to similar conclusions, but we could be making a different decision in a week or two. We will be monitoring the situation carefully,” she concluded.
Between now and Jan. 15, the ISD4 board will be meeting via Zoom with the possible exception of the meet and confer meeting, which is a small meeting that will take place in person with distancing and safety measures in place.
Meet and confer staff members are willing to meet in person.
Public comments on the truth in taxation meeting on Dec. 2 might be a little more difficult. Board members will be working on how to make that work, because public input is required for that meeting.
