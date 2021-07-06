This year, Aitkin High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) team took first place in the Minnesota 2021 Workplace Skills Assessment Competition and sixth place at the national competition back in May.
Aitkin High School has had a BPA team since the 1980s, averaging about 20 students on the team each year.
Overall, there are more than 45,000 BPA members spread out across the United States, China, Haiti and Peru.
The goal of the organization is to support business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular assignments and setting standards for best business practices.
Madison Buisman, Allison Ehnstron, Sarah McMillan and Kayla van Santen were the brains behind the production. The theme of the video category this year was “conflict resolution.” The team came up with a hypothetical conflict and then walked the viewer through its resolution using sophisticated video recording and editing techniques.
Scott Miller, social studies teacher at Aitkin High School, is the team’s advisor. BPA teaches students organization, responsibility, self-motivation and how to act and dress professionally, Miller explained.
“They’re not just doing it for a grade or for a teacher,” he said. “They’re doing it for an outside group that is judging them and providing them with feedback.”
Aitkin High School has been involved with BPA for more than two decades. In the past, Aitkin students have performed exceptionally well at the state-level in categories such as broadcast news, presentation management and legal office procedures.
One drawback of the program is the participation fee, which is around $50 per student. However, Miller explained, the school provides financial support to the BPA team all the way to state.
“Our kids are better off because of this program, and I don’t think there’s anybody who would question that,” Miller said.
