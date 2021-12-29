AITKIN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS OF THE MONTH – DECEMBER 2021

EV Nordberg - Seventh Grade
There’s no one more cheerful than EV. Her great attitude, smile and sense of humor are so fantastic that I couldn’t even get mad at her when she broke my table at the beginning of the year! She’s a top-notch student.
Will Henline - Eighth Grade
Will made an amazing map and is really engaged as a student. He takes school seriously. He is involved in class discussions, always prepared and he loves to learn. He’s got a great attitude. He is kind to everyone and is always helping and cleaning up.
Levi Berg - Ninth Grade
Levi is a wonderful student to have in class. He is friendly and kind to everyone. He has great classroom participation and tries his best. Levi just makes your day better.
Camille Parenteau - Tenth Grade
Camille is kind, has a positive attitude day in and day out, works diligently to produce quality work, and helps those around her to understand content.
Mea Hays - Eleventh Grade
Mea is one of the hardest working students in class. She is respectful toward her fellow classmates, has a great work ethic and produces fantastic work. Mea is a great representative of AHS’s core values of respect, responsibility, character and pride.
Jesse Goettig - Twelfth Grade
He has started the year strong. He quietly goes about his business and turns in high quality work. It seems like he is constantly trying to do his best rather than simply getting it done.
