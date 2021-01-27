At the start of the Aitkin High School’s one-act play “Darklight,” Jorde Rinta walks out on the pitch-black stage.
In a sheer white cloak, with lights in her hair and a lantern in her hand, Rinta is literally the light in the darkness.
“Darklight” by Lindsay Price tackles the issues of anxiety and depression in teenagers, showing that the issues are indeed real and putting them into the everyday context of teenage life.
Kelly Blake, the long-time director of Aitkin’s drama department, talked to her participants from last year and asked whether they wanted a drama or a comedy.
The consensus was a drama, and Blake ended up choosing something that has immediate relevancy and impact.
“Anxiety, depression and suicide are topics that can be difficult to discuss,” Blake said. “Theatre can bring things forward and start a conversation about mental health.”
That’s true for Rinta, who plays “Luz,” a Portuguese word for light. Rinta said she is trying to portray that role in real life with the people around her and that this role echoes her goals of “being a safe spot for those who need help.”
“Being in this play is another opportunity to get to spread that message to those who are watching,” she said.
The Minnesota State High School League one-act play competition has to fit specific guidelines. The play can be no longer than 35 minutes and is limited to just 20 students participating in grades 9-12.
From there, Blake said, she looks each year for large cast plays, and in particular this year, an ensemble piece with movement.
The show was cast late last year, but with the high school in distance learning, the cast didn’t get to practice together and on stage until Jan. 5, relying instead on Zoom practices.
Blake said there was even a chance that the school would have to submit a Zoom recording of the show.
“I am so glad that we are able to be on stage because ‘Darklight’ is more emotionally effective and visually exciting to watch on stage,” she said.
The cast works together with a chorus offering the thoughts that might go through the head of someone suffering from anxiety or depression. There are also several vignettes, short scenes that wonder how to find peace, how to deal with internal struggle – and in one case, a dicussion between death and a teenager dealing with suicidal thoughts.
Rinta explained that she began to understand the power of the show when the cast began to focus on the lines of the play while on stage.
“When I was watching my fellow cast members on stage acting out feelings that some of them have gone through it was really moving,” she said. “So as we are running through our rehearsals it really makes me think about how many teenagers are out there who don’t know how to tell someone that they aren’t OK.
“The most important thing that I hope is, not just students but everyone gets out of this is: that someone is always there no matter how bad your situation is,” she added. “You are not alone.”
Aitkin will submit its one-act recording to the MSHSL this week for Subsection 1 competition, and hopes to qualify in one of the top three places to continue to Section competition.
A presentation of the show will be available on the school’s website once the competition season is over.
