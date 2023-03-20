On March 7, Aitkin High School vocal music students participated in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Vocal Solo/Ensemble Contest at Virginia High School with Rebecca May accompanying many solos/ensembles.
Students who received a “Superior” rating for their solo were: Lyla Miller, Tallulah Houser, Brooke Zubke, Kira Hamilton, Kennedy Jorgensen and Emma Ostrowski.
Students who received an “Excellent” rating for their solo were: Samantha Much, Gracesen Klein and Dane Larson.
Students who received a “Superior” rating for their ensemble were: duets - Lyla Miller and Kira Hamilton, Tallulah Houser and Royce Cramer, Joseph Harmon and Martin Henke; trio - Brooke Zubke, Annabelle Denton, Evelyn Anderson; quartet: Joseph Buisman, Royce Cramer, Tallulah Houser and Brooke Zubke; percussion ensemble - “Fists of Fury” Handbell Choir - Kennedy Jorgensen, Natalie Crowther, Kobie Van Portfliet, Tallulah Houser, Madalynn Schwerin, Peyton Perrine, Kira Hamilton, Lyla Miller, Joe Buisman and Martin Henke.
Students who received an “Excellent” rating for their ensemble were: Madrigals - Kennedy Jorgensen, Joe Buisman, Abby Palm, Martin Henke, Annabelle Denton, Dane Larson, Bela May, Will Henline, Tallulah Houser, Jackson Cline, Kira Hamilton Zander Peterson, Lyla Miller, Royce Cramer, Ava Christensen, Joseph Harmon, Brooke Zubke, Emma Ostrowski.
Students performed their prepared solos/ensembles and then were critiqued by a judge. “It was a wonderful day of music,” said Choir Director Kelly Blake.
