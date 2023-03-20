Lyla Miller's Solo

On March 7, Aitkin High School vocal music students participated in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Vocal Solo/Ensemble Contest at Virginia High School with Rebecca May accompanying many solos/ensembles. 

Students who received a “Superior” rating for their solo were: Lyla Miller, Tallulah Houser, Brooke Zubke, Kira Hamilton, Kennedy Jorgensen and Emma Ostrowski. 

