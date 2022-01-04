Members of the Aitkin Lions Club, teachers and staff gathered at Rippleside Elementary recently to celebrate the donation off 100 copies of Kryptonite for Bullies by Aitkin resident Charles Butenhoff.
Trust, patience, courage, humility, integrity and gratitude are the character traits that comprise the “Kryptonite” young people can use to overcome the effects of bullying, says Butenhoff.
How does he know? As a youngster whose family moved frequently, Butenhoff felt like he never really “fit in” as a child. Perpetually the new kid in school, he experienced bullying, teasing and isolation.
As he explained in the book, he learned that building good character and a network of friends who had also experienced bullying was the way to become bully-proof. “We had each other’s back,” he recalled.
Bullying hasn’t gotten any less frequent, according to Butenhoff. “In fact, it has been enhanced by social media,” he said.
Because the graphic novel is based on his own lived experience and desire to share what he had learned, all it took was the opportunity of “one COVID winter” to write and illustrate Kryptonite for Bullies.
Butenhoff has lived in Aitkin for the past 25 years. Before his retirement, he taught art and special education classes in Brainerd and Monticello for 33 years.
THE ART
When Butenhoff was teaching, he completed two or three art works per year.
As an art teacher, he had to be able to teach a wide range of media, so he is able to select a medium appropriate for his subject matter. Painting, pottery and drawing are his most frequently used media.
Butenhoff recently did a portrait of a group of Aitkin young people with Down Syndrome—a group portrait. “They loved their portrait,” Butenhoff said.
Butenhoff has much more art in his life now than he did when he was teaching full time. He sells some work online, “Theresa (his wife) is my agent,” he said. He also donates some of his work for fundraising events.
AITKIN LIONS
The Aitkin Lions Club bought 120 signed copies of Kryptonite for Bullies—enough to cover Aitkin school district middle school classes. Sue Ruschmeier was the coordinator of the project.
Kryptonite for Bullies is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble Booksellers an at Walmart bookstores.
