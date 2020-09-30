Both the Aitkin and McGregor School Districts received news of positive COVID-19 tests in the past week.
The McGregor School District announced Sept. 23 that its elementary school would move to a full, distance-learning model in response to a positive COVID-19 test from a staff member.
In order to isolate appropriate staff members, the elementary school needed to go to full distance learning because of a lack of teachers in the school.
Meanwhile, Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter announced late Sunday afternoon that the district had received confirmation of a positive test.
“We have worked with the Minnesota Department of Health and Aitkin Public Health to identify those who had close contact with the case, and are communicating with them individually,” Stifter said in a press release that was posted both on the district’s website and Facebook page. “The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the building on that date is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.”
The statement said the school had already initiated contact tracing, and would sanitize the building areas where needed.
Meanwhile in McGregor, full distance learning started Thursday, Sept. 24, and is scheduled to last two weeks. During that time, the school will take extra precautions to sanitize the affected areas. Classes at the elementary school level are expected to resume Oct. 12.
According to a press release from McGregor Superintendent Brad Johnson and a separate release from the Aitkin County Health and Human Services department, an elementary school staff member (who remains unidentified) has a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
That staff member was last in the school Sept. 17, according to the HHS press release.
“The infected individual is a staff member who is currently isolated per the directions of MDH,” read the press release. “As a staff person, this individual had a great deal of contact with elementary level school staff.”
Because of that, a large number of staff members are quarantined, Johnson explained in his notification to district residents. With the staffing issues, the district is going to the distance-learning model.
“We feel all the kids are safe,” Johnson said in telephone interview Sept. 23. “We’re going into distance learning at this time because we’re having a hard time finding substitutes.”
Johnson also said the high school is not impacted.
“There’s really no interaction there,” Johnson explained. While one building, the elementary school and high school are on separate sides of the building.
