A HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Ashley Asmus, Eliot Christensen, Quinten Crowther, Gavin Fanjoy, Noah Farrell, Kacie Kaiser, Trevor Kampf, Maelie Kazmerzak, Tanner Koonce, Zane Larson, Tahlia Matalmaki, Tolo May, Justice Meirose, Carsyn Miller, Aaron Morris, Noah Moss, Ev Nordberg, Gabriella Price, Tucker Priem, Dakota Richardson, Dixie Riggs, Kyler Rikala, Natalee Samuelson, Audrianna Schneider, Lola Searle, Addisyn Spolarich, Addison Steffens, Cole Trotter, McKinleigh Ukutegbe, William Vogtlin, David Weisleder, Wyatt Weistroffer.
8th grade: Eilee Aho, Evelyn Anderson, Isaac Asmus, Isaiah Baker, Tyler Boyd, Joseph Brucker, Allie Goeritz, Tika May, Sienna Melz, Elizabeth Morris, Braeden Nelson, Peyton Perrine, Zander Peterson, Julian Presto, Noah Rose, Bennett Sadlowsky, Haley Shereck, Natalie Simonson, Zoey Van Camp, Reese Wendlandt, Kaydence Zubke.
B HONOR ROLL
7th grade: Jace Beirne, Mylie Benson, NoraAnn Benson, Ty Burgstaler, Matthew Carlson, Kaitlynn Coady, Nolan Dotzler, Breckin Dox, Lance Elliott, Samuel Fairchild, Landon Franzen, Parker Fulton, Tia Grapp, Atlanta Hagman, Elsie Hudrlik, Jack Jacobson, Quinton Kangas, Nevaeh Lovett-Herron, Coen Olson, Dane Powers, Faythe Rian, Tryniti Shaffer, Emme Snook, Addisyn Spolarich.
8th grade: Alyssa Abbott, Payton Alcox, Madyson Burgstaler, Auscar Cartie, Quintin Christy, Jace Cleys, Chloe Coonfield, Vera Eisenbraun, Shelby Gretschmann, LaRaya Griffin, Kaelynn Gruhlke, Brenna Heins, Will Henline, Karson Hopperstad, Andrew Hudrlik, Makenna Johnson, Cade Kazmerzak, Annika Kehn, Madilynn Keniston, Riley Kohlgraf, Brandon Kunz, Brooke Lamke, Hayden Moreland, Taylor Obert, Teagan Oman, Allie Ostrowski, Paige Packer, Carter Pietz, Colter Popkes, Hannah Rasmussen, Kahli Rasmussen, Caleb Smith, Natalie Stueven, Addison Weimer, Wyatt Winter.
