As parents and students get ready for the start of the new school year, the Aitkin School Board and teachers prepare for their return.
The first day of class for the high school will be Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Rippleside Elementary students will return Friday, Sept. 9.
Kindercamp will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 and Rippleside entrance conferences will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 6-8.
TEACHERS
The following were approved for hire at the Aug. 15 meeting of the Aitkin School Board:
Craig Larson, special education teacher; Dan Krueger, high school special education; Sarah Vang, second grade elementary long-term substitute first quarter
COACHES
Girls tennis: Jen Waldorf, head coach; Dawn Hines, varsity assistant coach; Abigail Monse, junior high coach; volunteers: Tracy Kennedy, Becky Monse, Maren Butenhoff, Brittany Searle
Volleyball: Julie Asmus, head coach; Stephen Michaletz, JV coach; Sharaya Pearson, C-squad coach; Lena Broeckel, junior high coach; volunteers: Kristen Ratz, Wade Zubke
Football: Alan Hills, head coach; Sean Smith, varsity assistant coach; Rob Williams, varsity assistant coach; Jason Henke, varsity assistant coach; Greg Hills, varsity assistant coach; volunteers: Stacy Westerlund, Ryan Broekel, Austin Krohn, Peter Yunker
All Starz: Dena Pribbenow, head dance coach
Girls basketball: volunteer Kaija Davies
RESIGNATIONS APPROVED
Julie Fallgren, paraprofessional; Robert Blume, mechanic; Larry Kramer, bus driver; Tom Bruss, bus garage technician; Jennifer Johnson, high school choir teacher; Cindy Weimer, Early Childhood Family Education parent educator
SCHOOL MEALS
The school reminds parents/guardians to fill out and submit the free and reduced meal application available through the parent portal in Infinite Campus, www.isd1.org.
The costs for Rippleside meals will be $1.70 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. The high school breakfast will cost $1.80 and lunch will be $3. Guest breakfast, $3; guest lunch, $4.95. Adults will pay $3 for breakfast and $4.95 for lunch.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.