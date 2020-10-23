As Nov. 3 inevitably draws closer, so does the question on the ballot for the Aitkin School District.
The district is pursuing a capital projects levy – $500,000 each year for 10 years, which will allow the district to handle technology purchases and upgrades, as well as address its aging school bus fleet.
According to Jodie Zesbaugh of Ehler and Associates, Aitkin Independent School District #1 is one of only nine districts in the state without any voter-approved funding. This CPL would take the district off that list, and use the voter-approved levy to free up general fund dollars.
The estimated cost to the district on a median-valued home in Aitkin of $111,600 is about $2 a month, and for a median-valued home in Aitkin County of $180,000 to be about $3 a month.
That would add up to an extra $24 to $36 a year on tax bills.
Among the items on the list to be addressed with the capital projects levy:
• Servers, including Cisco VM servers and RAID storage arrays
• Upgrading the district’s wired network, including new phones, point of entry switches and data cabling
• Upgrading the district’s wireless network, including a WLAN controller and new exterior coverage in the district’s parking lots, common areas, sports fields and school buses
• Building security, including IP camera and monitored doors
• Database software, waranty renewals, backups, help desk and monitoring software, all for the servers
• Classroom software, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office Suite, Discovery Education and Hoonuit’s online lesson library, as well as Smart Notebook software
• Various projection technology, including televisions, projectors, screens and Apple TVs
• Interactive boards
• New intercom, paging, bells and speakers
• Printers and copy machines
• Offsite data backup and protection
• Battery-powered backup systems.
Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter has gone on record in favor of the levy, submitting a pair of letters to the editor outlining the potential good it would do.
He also said that the levy is “nothing big or flashy,” designed to address the district’s current needs.
“I see this helping us maintain whatever the latest technology is,” Stifter said. “I see this keeping our bus fleet up to date and safe.
“This is to maintain what we’re doing,” he added. “Ten years from now, we’ll see where we’re at.”
However, what isn’t addressed in the CPL is the district’s lack of a long-range strategic plan, one that will address the district’s funding into the future, along with potential wants and needs. When the CPL was first agreed on in July, members of the school board addressed the lack of that long-range plan.
The board has agreed since then that cuts will still need to be made, and the district is in need of that long-range financial plan.
“It will be one of our priorities once we are able to move beyond the COVID-19 challenges,” Stifter said.
