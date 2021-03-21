Aitkin High School’s Tasty Turkey student-run restaurant is now open for business.
The restaurant is open for takeout only from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The restaurant is closed Monday and on days school isn’t in session.
Orders must be received by telephone at 218-927-7177 or by email at ahsrestaurant@isd1.org.
Pickup for orders is at the northwest secure entry for the high school.
Menu options for the restaurant include a variety of burgers, wraps and paninis, as well as three different salads.
Among the items on the menu is the “Tasty Turkey Panini,” made with turkey breast, cheddar cheese, gala apple, Arugua and sourdough bread.
Side orders include seasoned curly fries or French fries, fresh fried potato chips and chicken tenders, plus canned soda, ice tea, an Arnold Palmer (iced tea and lemonade mix) or Viennese iced coffee.
For a copy of the full menu, go to home.isd1.org/restaurant.html. Weekly specials are also listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.