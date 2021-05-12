It was, in essence, a brainstorming session – one that may bring ideas for the future of Aitkin schools.
Armed with an easel, a bulletin-board sized notepad and a wide variety of ideas, the Aitkin School Board made progress May 3 at a work session to define not only what the district needs moving forward, but also how to ask for it.
One point became apparent, though, as the board members talked through the options of the capital projects levy (CPL) and long-term planning – the community and the school district need each other.
“We have to come together as a community, to define priorities. A vision for the future of Aitkin schools,” said board member Joe Ryan.
IN THE LAST YEAR
Last fall, the first attempt at a CPL by Aitkin Independent School District No. 1 failed in the Nov. 3 general election.
In the months since, the school district has heard plenty of feedback regarding the CPL from the public – including the concerns of lack of transparency and lingering anger over a land purchase for a future new school.
The CPL, in the first try in November, was set for $500,000 a year for 10 years. That attempt failed by a 2,965-2,818 vote.
With the failure of the levy, the district made cuts to balance the budget in March. Among the positions that were originally eliminated were a section apiece at various grade levels – meaning that all grades would be three sections.
That added up to three teachers and one specialist. The district also cut its budget from two new buses to one, and dipped into the fund balance.
The most controversial cut, though, was the separate art instructor at the elementary school level, saying art would be taught by teachers in the classroom.
In the weeks since, the district announced it would use CARES Act funding, along with ESSER funding, to add a special education position and keep the extra section at the sixth-grade level.
MOVING FORWARD
In discussing the second try at the CPL – now scheduled for November – the board had identified issues that may have caused the first vote to fail.
Among those were issues of transparency, and a lack of understanding by the public that the $500,000 was not a one-time ask.
However, at the meeting May 3, Superintendent Dan Stifter and Business Manager Heather Hipp shared an exact number that the district is over budget by for 2021-22.
That number is $566,387, meaning that, had the original $500,000 for 10 years passed last fall, the district still would have been short due to declining enrollment and declining state aid.
The district also outlined the cuts it had made over the last three budgets. To increase transparency, the board made both the talking points and the discussion packet available online here.
Those cuts included a half-time music position at Rippleside, an assistant principal at the high school (now Dean of Students for both schools), various bus routes and drivers, and reducing other positions and asking current staff members to absorb the work.
The $566,387 number, however, does not include contract increases or other increases in expenditures – which are normal and generally expected each year.
“This is why we need a long-term plan,” Ryan said. “We need to, at the minimum, add something on the contracts.”
As a result, the board discussed at length how much the CPL needed to ask for this time around.
That led back to a discussion about a long-term plan, with comments made about everything from digital learning to merging positions.
As Ryan pointed out, “we need to start thinking five years, 10 years, 30 years out.”
Board member Dawn Houser also brought up that there should be more options for students – not further cuts. Right now, the district offers just Spanish as a foreign language.
Asking for $700,000 instead of $500,000 for the CPL was the general agreement at the meeting. That amount will allow the district to free up general fund dollars to cover items that the CPL cannot.
But in order to make the second time around successful, the board agreed that the public should understand why education is important for all residents – not just those with school-aged children.
Todd Sandberg, the CEO at Riverwood Healthcare, was in attendance virtually, and said that Riverwood would be willing to help the district out – both with its support and with its planning models.
Specifically, Sandberg mentioned its Innovation90 team, which was formed in 2020. With members from different departments, the team works together to create new prototypes and test ideas within a 90-day period.
Board members indicated they would welcome the help from Riverwood. However, they also realized that residents should know that education is a critical part of the community – a part that many families consider when looking to move to the area.
Houser summed up the way community and the school district had to work hand in hand.
“If the school district goes under, there’ll be no community,” she said.
