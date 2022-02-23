Two members of the general public addressed the Aitkin School Board at the beginning of the Feb. 14 meeting. They were Jennifer Cummings and Don Daher.
Daher spoke in response to a letter in the Mille Lacs Messenger and said that the discussion of critical race theory or CRT in schools is missing the point that history has been taught inaccurately in the schools, omitting historical facts that are not consistent with the accepted narrative about post-colonization history of this country.
“History, honest history has been deleted,” he said.
Daher was followed by Jennifer Cummings of Aitkin. Cummings raised several issues, including Policy 907 titled “Rewards,” the purpose of which is to authorize the school board to “offer rewards to persons providing accurate or reliable information leading to the conviction of a person who has committed or conspired to commit a crime against students or employees.”
Cummings’ objection was that encouraging “snitching” is never a good thing. She believes that having rewards will encourage people to seek opportunities to turn in others in order to get rewards.
Cummings also objected to surveys that were sent out to schools to gather data that can be used by state agencies for grant writing and planning.
Cummings objects to the survey because it asks for information about private and personal information, some of which she believes is inappropriate for the age of students being surveyed.
She urged the district not to participate in the survey.
Public testimony is not included in the meeting record.
In a scheduled presentation, Andy Dokken, American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, told the board that because the district has a relatively high percentage of students identifying as Native American, it can qualify for this funding.
Programming being considered might include bringing speakers and programs in to both the elementary and high schools.
Board member Joe Ryan, who joined the meeting from a remote location, observed that to him it seems there is an effort underway to divide people based on identity for social experimentation.
“We have to find ways to bring people together, not single out people based on their identity. We should help those kids the same as we would help any other kid,” Ryan said.
To which Dokken responded, “We have an AIPAC in our district so we are able to qualify for a funding stream to meet the needs of our students. I do have an application and can get (Joe) a copy.”
Ryan asked the record keeper to record the list of five areas for which the funding would be used in the minutes.
The five areas are:
• Supporting post secondary preparation for Native American students;
•Support academic achievement for Native American students;
•Develop inter cultural awareness;
•Develop curriculum to increase understanding and appreciation of indigenous culture; and
•Increase programming about indigenous culture in the schools.
Board member Dawn Houser told the board that a lot of the books that had been purchased with this kind of funding ended up in the school’s general library for the use of all the students. One of the things about this opportunity is that it offers an opportunity for bridging among students, staff and public by allowing them to experience a little bit of Native American culture.
“This is not about separating — it’s an opportunity to get to know each other and each other’s culture,” Houser said. “Less than 2% of people enrolled in colleges are of American Indian descent, so it does behoove us to give them a leg up and help them get into colleges.”
The board approved the purchase of a 77 passenger, International Gas bus at the cost of $103,538.33. This will include a new-style REI camera system with two exterior cameras and four interior cameras for $3,332.25 and a CB radio for communication between bus driver and school bus garage or district office for $1,188.84.
Policies approved included: 606, 904, 905, 906 and 907.
In other business, the board approved a pay increase for board members attending meetings from $10 per hour up to $75 a day to: $10.33 per hour up to $75 a day, which is consistent with minimum wage.
Board members approved the sale of a parcel in the School Forest (number 324 as identified in the Right of Way Parcel Layout), along U.S. Hwy 169 to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The parcel is due to be condemned anyway because of work to widen the shoulders of the highway between Aitkin and Hill City this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.