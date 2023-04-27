Contract approved to fully replace Aitkin’s tennis courts

A new tennis court project design and layout was submitted to the Aitkin School Board by ICS Professional Services.

 ICS Professional Services graphic

The Aitkin School Board held its April 17 regular meeting at the Mille Lacs Trails Clubhouse.

The high school student council provided an update read by principal Lisa DeMars. The students will be doing an “April showers bring May flowers” flower sale with flowers to be delivered on May 1. The council is planning a “last lunch” for May 25, an end-of-the-year pep fest the morning of “senior skip day” on May 26 and a picnic on the last day of school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.