The Aitkin School Board held its April 17 regular meeting at the Mille Lacs Trails Clubhouse.
The high school student council provided an update read by principal Lisa DeMars. The students will be doing an “April showers bring May flowers” flower sale with flowers to be delivered on May 1. The council is planning a “last lunch” for May 25, an end-of-the-year pep fest the morning of “senior skip day” on May 26 and a picnic on the last day of school.
GRAD BLAST
Shanna Purdy spoke to the board on behalf of the Grad Blast 2023 committee. “Grad Blast has been a tradition since 1986,” said Purdy. “(It’s) to provide a safe, supervised and substance-free celebration for Aitkin graduates.” Grad Blast will be held Friday, June 2 immediately following commencement. The graduation ceremony is planned to take place on the football field again this year, in the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the gym.
Chair Dawn Houser asked Purdy to explain the costs associated with the event. Purdy said the committee raises funds so that everyone can attend regardless of ability to pay and the funds also purchase gifts and prizes for every student. Overall the funds raised so far this year is approximately $20,000. “Without the community we wouldn’t be able to do it,” said Purdy.
EMPLOYEE UPDATE
Kristina Van Camp was hired as activities director secretary.
Aitkin Wrestling Head Coach Larry Liljenquist’s resignation was approved with members of the board and administration expressing appreciation for his service.
Aitkin High School Agriculture Teacher Rocco DiPaolo was a probationary teacher at Tier 1 licensure and does not have continuing contract rights. Houser said, “It is the way that it is and we don’t have any choice over it.” The tier 1 license is valid for one school year although it may be renewed up to three times.
A wrap-around care/school-age care assistant position description was updated and approved to provide child care and provide learning opportunities for youth ages 3-12. This will affect two current employees See full job description and pay scale at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1530?meeting=575586.
2023-2024 SCHOOL CALENDAR
“The calendar committee met a couple of times,” said Stifter. He explained that there was discussion at those meetings about snow days vs. e-learning days and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. E-learning days do not have to be made up, snow days must be made up.
Board member Brian Leitinger asked, “How productive are those e-learning days?” Stifter talked about challenges such as being able to log-in to the lessons for some students. “Some just don’t have good connectivity (internet connection),” said Stifter. Rippleside Principal Andy Dokken spoke about alternative activities at the elementary level and what those days look like. DeMars explained that she thinks it varies depending on the class. Dokken and DeMars talked about other hurdles students may face with e-learning and how staff is adjusting to those situations.
Regarding snow days, board member Jen Burgos said, “The majority of parents that I’ve talked to would prefer snow days because e-learning is a huge burden on working parents, caregivers, etc. and older siblings who are watching their younger siblings while their parent is at work.” Houser asked Burgos if she thought snow days should just be built into the calendar pushing the last day of school out and if they are not used, the students will have an earlier last day.
After more discussion, the board approved the calendar as is and revisit it at a later date if necessary and send out a survey.
See the calendar at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1530?meeting=575586.
TENNIS COURT
The board approved a contract with ICS Professional Services in March to fully replace the current tennis courts. ICS will design plans and specifications and submit for necessary Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) funding approvals. The consultants will also assist the district with acquiring bids and project oversight along with the administration.
ICS presented a proposal that included a preliminary analysis outlining the tax impact of the tennis court project (https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1530?meeting=575586).
The proposal is for seven tennis courts (there are currently five), there are seven matches in a tennis meet. The bid for the courts with lights/wiring is approximately $800,000 and about another $100,000 for additional fees/costs.
Stifter said the district can lease levy for the project. A lease levy is sometimes used to finance a school project. The district basically enters into a lease-to-own agreement with a lender and pays it off over a period of time determined by the board.
A project design and court layout was also presented (see graphic).
The board approved the project as designed and it is expected to be complete by Labor Day.
A resolution to issue Certificates of Participation was approved. Certificates of Participation are a financing tool that allows a school district to use a lease structure and borrow money for capital projects.
PRINCIPAL REPORTS
Dokken talked about the fifth grade Math Masters upcoming competition. Five Rippleside students performed with the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota.
An American Indian speaker met with Rippleside students. A walk-a-thon will be held May 11.
DeMars said Scholarship Awards Night for seniors will be Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.
“‘Shrek the Musical’ was a full house every night,” said DeMars. Seventh and eighth grade choirs are preparing for a spring concert Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Concert choir, Madrigals and the “Fists of Fury” handbell choir are preparing for a concert Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
COMMUNITY EDUCATION
Community Education Director Lara Parkin said the next “Accent” community ed guide should “hit mailboxes by June 1.”
Parkin submitted an Age-Friendly MN Grant, “To create intergenerational space within our school. We were awarded $26,000 for this.”
Summer Kids Club registration is open, to see more about community education or sign up for events/classes, go to https://home.isd1.org/community-education.html.
SUPERINTENDENT REPORT
Requests have been submitted from the teacher’s union and the paraprofessionals and preliminary negotiations will take place Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m.
Stifter reminded the board about the special election for two available board seats to be held through December 2024. People can request an absentee ballot at the courthouse or or in-person voting will take place Tuesday, May 9 at the Journey North Church in Aitkin. Five people will be on the ballot. See related story on page 28.
Stifter said he’d like to schedule a work session for strategic planning and will share information and a survey example from the Minnesota School Board Association. The board will discuss public comment protocol at the work session as well.
OTHER BUSINESS
A second reading was approved for the following policies: Policy 501 - School Weapons, Policy 502 - Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions, etc. and Policy 516.5 - Overdose Medication. Riverwood’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Taylor will oversee and sign off on a Narcan policy for the school. Narcan is a brand name of the medicine naloxone which is used to help people overdosing on opioids. Opioids include prescription medications, heroin and fentanyl.
“Rob Williams and Jason Cline have been working very hard on getting us an old gym renovation,” said Treasurer Holly Mindrum when talking about donations received. “So far they have brought in $27,000 in recorded donations since January,” she explained. The amount is about $6,000 under what is needed for the project. Superintendent Dan Stifter listed some of the work to be done: painting, wall reinforcement, bleacher replacement and floor updating.
The board went over the school’s breakfast/lunch menus. Burgos talked about the “share” tables where unwanted items are placed so other students may have them.
The Facilities and Finance Committee report said installation of a fire alarm/evacuation system will be installed this spring.
The SEL Committee reported that it reviewed different curriculums taught by Julie Jensen, elementary social worker/counselor. The group suggested piloting a “CharacterStrong” program for the 23-24 school year.
A Reach Out/Reach Up event is scheduled for June 10 at the high school from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This will emphasize the importance of not waiting for a crisis to happen by acting now to help prevent suicide later.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Wednesday, April 19, Meet and Confer Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., at the high school media center
Wednesday, April 26, Personnel Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., at the high school media center
Monday, May 1, School Board Work Session, 6-7:30 p.m., at the high school media center
Tuesday, May 9, Transportation Committee Meeting, 3:45 District Office Conference Room
Wednesday, May 10, Policy Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., at the high school media center
Monday, May 15, School Board Meeting and CANVAS, 6:30 p.m., at the high school media center
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school.
To view this particular meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYbdDEe7vuk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.