An Aitkin School Board work session was held Monday, Aug. 8 to discuss the strategic plan. Attending the meeting were board members: Kevin Hoge, Noel Bailey (acting chair), Joe Ryan, Cindi Hills and Dawn Houser arrived later. Also in attendance were Aitkin School District Administrative Assistant Mary Aulie, Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter and District Business Manager Heather Hipp.
After the approval of the agenda and no response to a call for comments from visitors, Ryan moved to the public comment “chair” and addressed the board.
“Obviously, no mystery about why I’m here and what I wanted to comment on, I’ll do my best to keep this to the point and obviously without any personal attacks,” said Ryan. “I want to commend the paper, they accurately portrayed everything that Mary said and that’s good. That’s communication and that’s what’s supposed to happen.
“What we listened to from Ms. Aulie (at a regular board meeting held July 25), this stuff has to stop. You cannot fool informed patrons what this entire ordeal is really all about. The denial that the institution of public education in our America is in decline is not going away. Yet we fail to step into it.
“I’ve been vocal about my desire for us (the board) to have an open informed discussion about how our school district ought to be collaborating and planning to improve upon what we deliver in our Aitkin School. We have many success stories and much to be proud of in Aitkin Schools. That is about to change drastically.”
Ryan continued, “It is well documented that our national, state, and even local test scores, literacy across our country and student enrollments are declining. A year ago, a study was reported that in excess of 25,000 students had left our Minnesota public education system. In Minnesota alone, nearly 50% of children in third and 10th grade are not performing at grade level. Our test scores have declined too, according to Mr. Stifter.
“I am not going to stand down and be silenced simply because I believe we need an effort to assess and focus on a plan to continue fact-based and truthful education for our kids. I believe my sentiments are shared by the majority of families and taxpayers in our district. I will continue to speak for them because I was elected to speak and represent them. You’re all free to disagree.
“Regarding (Aulie’s) attempt to slander me, I want to respond and clarify some of her distorted comments. You’re entitled to your opinion Mary, but it only serves our district when you tell the truth and contribute constructively. That goes for any of us. This lying, this character assassination, these attacks that are going on, our community deserves better.
“I think it’s unfortunate that I or anyone would have to take this community’s time to do this, but I was taught that transparency, being fair and factual, does matter in public service. You (Aulie) and your willing colleagues took advantage of your responsibility by allowing that to happen two weeks ago. How?” asked Ryan.
He referenced a quote from Jennifer Cummings, published Aug. 3 in the Aitkin Age school board article, in response to Aulie who suggested that the comment section of the school board meetings be stopped temporarily until the board can get some work done, “It is a distraction and it is time consuming,” Aulie was quoted in the previous article. Cummings responded at the prior meeting, “It is unacceptable for any speaker to slander or engage in character assassination at a public board meeting. It sounds, in encouraging the board to stop the public comment section, it sounds suspiciously like you want to silence voices of dissent and ones who have concerns.” Ryan continued, “Thank you Jennifer for providing your factual commentary, constructive ideas for our board and community, it is very much appreciated.”
“We owe people in our community the courtesy of listening,” said Ryan. “Clearly you are in direct violation of our boards rules Mary, which the board chair Mr. (Dennis) Hasskamp read to you immediately before you spoke. Both Dennis and I assume Dan knew the gist of what you were going to say prior to the meeting. I acknowledged to Dan in a text today that neither Dan nor Dennis can control what you or anyone decides to say but they could have stopped you as they are expected to do.”
Ryan then said, “I don’t need an apology, my feelings weren’t hurt, but was I mad that kind of thing went on in a public meeting? It’s embarrassing. You are not reined in for your personal attacks, for your false representations, I have not violated open meeting law. I have not violated code of ethics as you stated, either. Here is the code of ethics,” Ryan held up some papers and read some verbiage from them and then said, “Dennis told me that before that particular meeting, you met with him. He asked you to ‘keep names out of your comments,’ I trust he did.”
“Again, Mr. Chairman and Mr. Stifter,” continued Ryan, “what and why are you hiding from the public by not using my name? I don’t care that my name was included, but tell the truth if you want to call me out. In my opinion, it was in poor taste, unprofessional and petty to distort the truth; to blow things up on your way out.”
Ryan said, “Mary is quoted saying she went on to ask the board, ‘Have you ever thought about why we have been through so many superintendents here?’” Responding to Aulie’s quote, Ryan said, “To assign blame to me for three superintendents leaving our district or partially to assign blame to me is inaccurate. As if we are the only district to have this consternation isn’t even thinking realistically. Why did they leave? Mr. Novak decided to retire. Mr. Kelvington, on the other hand, jumped ship for a higher paying job and used Aitkin for a springboard school and to get his first experience as a superintendent. Dr. Charles Rick was hired as an interim superintendent and his time expired. All were good men, valued in our district. None of them were forced out.”
Ryan then addressed another comment from the last board meeting when “Mary said, ‘I want to talk about roles and responsibilities.’” (Aulie said at the previous board meeting, “Mr. Ryan sent me a list of my roles and responsibilities after the last board meeting.”) Ryan continued, “Mary says I want to talk about roles and responsibilities.”(The following taken from the last board meeting, “That my only job here at the meetings is to take notes and not interact with this board,” said Aulie, to which board member Joe Ryan interrupted and said, “Unless called upon.”) “No, I did not send you a list of your roles and responsibilities, Mary,” said Ryan. “I’ll read it to the public in a minute here. You are 100% correct (when you say), I am not and was not your supervisor, I do however have jurisdiction over disciplinary matters over you but only with the participation of the superintendent and the full board. What you did not say was that at no time did I ask or suggest that there should be any disciplinary action taken against you, I sent my email because a guest from the public, a taxpayer, was starting to share her comments and I learned and I confirmed that you passed a note to the chairman because you wanted Ms. Taneal Palmer to be stopped from speaking, as she has a right and is welcome to do.” Ryan then read from an email he said he sent to Mary and cc’d Stifter and all the board members.
The email read, “Hi Mary, My only intention with this message is to be constructive and helpful toward our greater school board and district roles, responsibilities and accountability. The other night during our meeting, you passed a note to the chair with the intention of stopping one of our guests from sharing her comments. Your opinion was that our guest’s comments were not related to our agenda. Thankfully, Dennis allowed her to speak. Her comments were directly relevant to the ongoing curriculum related topic. The fact is, in your role as the secretary to the superintendent, your interjection and personal opinions on all matters (board related) is completely irrelevant and out of order in our meetings, unless you are directly called on to answer a question by a board member, or Dan. Once our meeting begins, your only role during (it) is to accurately record the minutes. Nothing more. I feel compelled to make this clarification to Dan and the full board this is not the first and only time over the past years this has happened. I hope you will comply with this expectation and courtesy going forward. Thank you. Joe Ryan.”
“Our elementary principal left the meeting when she (Palmer) began speaking also,” continued Ryan. “I thought this was rude and disrespectful, so I messaged him, because I have a right to communicate with anyone, just like you do.
“To his credit, Dennis let Ms. Palmer continue and to his credit he adjourned the meeting immediately when Holly Mindrum was out of order and she had her facts wrong (Ryan was referring to the public comment portion of the May 16 meeting).
“There’s a necessity for public comments and input in our school board business. Your suggestion that our board should discontinue their (the public’s) right to participate and voice their thoughts is wrong.”
Aulie is quoted as saying to Ryan, “There is a code of ethics for this board and you have overstepped them in so many ways. Now we have students running around sporting events with Trump flags on their backs causing destruction on our sporting fields, bullying kids in the school and being disrespectful to staff because they see that that’s ok. And everything starts at the top,” at the July 25 meeting. In response to Aulie, Ryan said, “I’m not at the top of this chain of command, I’m one of seven. Is it fair for you to imply that my motivation and countless requests over the years to have constructive conversations to assess our current state and plan our direction forward are motivated by politics when you just criticized students for wearing Trump shirts to school or events? They have a right to their beliefs don’t they? Why is their support for a former president disrespectful or disruptive to you or anyone?” He continued, “Why would you say that I’m responsible for the vandalism on our fields? For bullying in our schools?”
Ryan added, “I spent the second half of my 29-year career in the school business promoting educational services that brought attention to the destruction caused by bullying and solutions for stopping it.”
“I will end with this statement of yours, (referring to Aulie’s statement from prior board meeting ‘Now this board has become a political platform for the radicals. Thanks to Mr. Ryan and Mr. Janzen (Aulie said in previous meeting).’” Ryan asked “What are the radical beliefs you refer to Mary? I’m asking and you certainly are welcome to share those radical beliefs with our community if you want to. Feel free to explain to our community how the beliefs that most of our district shares are radical? My only request is that you do so focused on the topic not the individuals.”
“Thank you for your service to our district, Mary and sincerely, best wishes for success and happiness in your new endeavor,” finished Ryan.
Hills reacted, “This wasn’t on the agenda, so I didn’t realize this was going to happen, but I feel compelled to respond to this,” she said. “I want to make it clear that I don’t personally take any offense to the content of what you talk about, but I do take offense to the way that you go about it and your behavior primarily in the emails that you have sent to the full board, the staff, to Ms. Aulie, to Mr. Stifter. When I have told you in the past to stop, it’s not about the content and, quite frankly, I don’t even get to reading the content because I’m so offended by the behavior and the words and by the manner in which it’s delivered. When I heard Ms. Aulie speak a couple of weeks ago, I wasn’t present but I did go back and watch the video that was livestreamed, I heard Ms. Aulie say ‘enough is enough, I don’t like the way I’m being talked to, I don’t like the way I’m being treated,’ I wasn’t necessarily focusing on the content because again, I do find the way that you deliver your message is oftentimes very offensive and those are the reasons why I have asked you to stop in the past. Those are the reasons why I believe the code of ethics is being violated.”
“You started out this conversation by saying this has to stop,” said Hills. She went on to repeat some of what Ryan said in the beginning of this meeting, “In the 20 minutes that you spent delivering that, I heard five different people that you named, I would say that’s a form of character assassination.”
“Of course it’s not,” said Ryan. “It’s the way it happened but counter what I said and tell me what’s inaccurate about what I said.”
“I don’t take any offense with the content,” said Hills. “I do take offense in the manner in which you’re delivering that message, primarily in emails. I have sat here and listened respectfully to you. I respect you Mr. Ryan. I just ask for you to have that same level of professionalism and respect for the rest of the board members and for our staff because I believe that the behavior in which your messaging comes through is very disruptive and creates a lot of distraction and I think it makes it very difficult for us as a school board to be able to move forward in a productive environment.” Hills then said, “I am just asking that the emails stop, that the reference to politics stop, that the character assassination happening to staff including our superintendent, Ms. Aulie, board members…” Ryan interrupted and was directed by acting chair Bailey to allow Hills to continue. Hills continued, “I feel that when you deliver it in the message that you’re delivering it, it is in violation of our code of ethics. I want everyone to be clear, it is not about being opposed to the content of what you’re trying to relay, it is 100% about the way you are acting when you are delivering the message that you are trying to get across.”
Ryan and Hills debated about motivations being political or not. Hills said, “This is a non-partisan school board, if we want to talk politics, we should do that outside of this arena.” Ryan responded, “At no time in service to this school board have I ever wanted to discuss politics. The denial at what’s coming from Minnesota Department of Education, the teachers union, ed mn (Education Minnesota), our governor, the NEA (National Education Association), the aft (American Federation of Teachers) is purely politically driven, motivated and funded.” Stifter said, “You’re wrong Joe.” Ryan asked, “Why has ed mn lost 2,400 members? Because it’s political Dan.” Stifter responded, “That’s your assumption.” Ryan started to say something and Stifter continued, “Joe, you’re a bully. Anytime you disagree with somebody, you attack them. I have emails to prove it. We have documentation here to prove it. You’re a bully, I’m calling you out on it, I’ve had enough.”
Bailey added, “I’ve got over a hundred emails from you in which you have used negative things, calling people lefties and all that kind of…”
Board member Dawn Houser said, “Mr. Chair, I’d like to say a few things. Since we are talking about Ms. Aulie’s resignation and her comments, I’d like to address a couple of other things this evening,” said Houser. “The first being Ms. Aulie, Principal Dokken and other staff. Before I took my oath of office to be on this board, I engaged in an msba (Minnesota School Board Association) training for new school board members. One of the things that I learned early on was that the only school employee that we as board members directly supervise is the superintendent. The school board is a policy-making board, no more, no less.
“In light of the recent emails and events, I’d like to point out that Mr. Ryan has overstepped more than his bounds with Ms. Aulie, with Principal Dokken and with other staff. We had a board member who went directly to the staff person and chose to reprimand them. The email to Ms. Aulie was a catalyst for her resigning her position from this district. I have copies of those emails this evening and with their permission, I am prepared to share them with anyone who wants to see them. Further, Mr. Ryan has created a hostile working environment for his fellow board members, for Mr. Stifter and many of the staff. We have teachers who are afraid to do their job because they feel that they would have a target on their backs. Every year since the inception of the student survey, isd1 has participated in that survey. This survey has brought over $80,000 worth of resources into our community in the past. This year, we opted out of taking the survey for a few reasons. There was opposition from a couple of board members because they did not like the age appropriate questions being asked of our 21st century children and because there wasn’t a teacher to administer the survey. They (the teachers) were all afraid they would be a target. Our staff is under an enormous amount of stress because of the hostile working environment, many are looking for jobs in neighboring districts or they are hoping that they can just hold on long enough to retire.”
Houser continued, “As a board member, I’ve questioned and asked myself why I ever bothered to run for this board. I have never worked in an environment that is so hostile and filled with such bullying and harassment. I have enough proof to go across the street to the district court and file for a harassment and restraining order. I’ve never experienced such blatant disrespect, discrimination, harassment and bullying.
“I have a sampling of these emails that I am willing to share with anyone who would like to have them. These emails point to the hostile working environment, they point to a culture of bullying and harassing, not just of myself but myself, the administration, staff members and just a culture of disrespect. I sent an email on March 10 of 2022 notifying my fellow board members that I would no longer be utilizing the school issued email as it has become an unhealthy tool due to the harassment. I continue to monitor the email for pertinent information from the administration, msba or local school district constituents. In May, I sent an email to Mr. Stifter and Mr. Hasskamp indicating I do not care to attend board meetings where law enforcement is no longer present. They have assured me, this is not necessary. This stack of emails that I have here (lifted stack of papers) is just a sampling. I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but there are teachers in other districts who are playing drinking games to our board meetings. There are trainers who train people on how to be board members who are using the recordings of our board meetings to train people on what not to do when you’re a board member. This is appalling and embarrassing to me.
“Tonight we are supposed to be discussing a strategic plan, which is a vision for the future of what our district can and should be, instead all of our energy is going into dealing with more of this stuff. We have a board ethics policy, and it should be followed and it should be enforced.”
Bailey commented “I have only served one term on this board, but, going to sleep at night, I think about exactly what we’ve been talking about here. I have a heck of a time going to sleep. I would rerun for the board except for one person. But I’m not running. I would if this person would be a human being about treating other people the way they should instead of calling them liberals, lefties, imbeciles and some other terms. I’ve got over 100 emails from this individual stating these things, putting somebody down.”
“That’s terrible,” said Ryan.
“Yeah, it is, what you’re doing is,” added Bailey.
Ryan continued, “Yeah, it is terrible, but there are efforts underway to burn down public education in our country as we know it.”
“And you’re a part of it,” said Stifter and Bailey.
“And why is that?” asked Ryan.
Stifter replied, “Because of your attitude.”
“I will apologize to the community for where we’re at,” said Stifter. “As a superintendent, we shouldn’t be here. I am the leader of the district, I am the superintendent of the district. I apologize for getting to where we’re at. With that said, I do not believe it is wholly my fault. As the superintendent, any superintendent, would not want to be in this situation and would do everything they can not to be here, which I have, but everything I have tried to do or (have) done, hasn’t happened because of one thing or another and Joe, you send the most disgusting, abhorrent emails to me and to others and to sit up there and say it has to stop and pretend it’s us, is a joke.”
“As a board member and a representative of district patrons, when I’ve asked for accountability and answers and direction,” said Ryan, “I haven’t gotten it or I’ve been attacked. It’s the same everywhere. As soon as you call out a question, the narrative that’s going on in this country right now and in our school district, you hear exactly what …”
Houser interrupted “Be very careful Joe, tread lightly where you’re going.”
Ryan responded, “You didn’t tread so lightly when you referred to first me and then our school board as being racist.”
“I never called you a racist but if the shoe fits you’re welcome to wear it,” said Houser. “You claim to speak for all these people, where are they? Bring them in here and have them tell us, besides the two that you typically bring, bring them in here and you have them tell us how off we are. You are always throwing out there that you are speaking for the patrons, well we all speak for the patrons. We were all elected to our positions, we are all speaking for the patrons. We speak collectively.
HASSKAMP AND STRATEGIC PLANNING
“Dennis Hasskamp has resigned his position on the school board effective immediately due to health reasons,” reported Stifter. “I wish Dennis a speedy recovery and a healthy outlook.”
The strategic planning discussion was tabled until after November elections. It will be addressed after a new board has been seated.
Ryan said, “Mr. Bailey, I’d just like it added before the end of this that, as I stated, this is the understanding and well-documented treatment of anybody who questions the system. All the threats about being political, most of the emails I sent were investigative news stories (Alpha News) that only reflected what is happening within our state and our country. Why is that biased?”
Bailey adjourned the meeting.
To view this meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llclX2r4htk.
Meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school-board.html.
