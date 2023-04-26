Aitkin School Board special election to be held Tuesday, May 9

The Aitkin School Board will hold a special election Tuesday, May 9.
This election is to fill two vacancies on the board. These terms will expire January 2025.
Five district residents have submitted affidavits of candidacy to be on the ballot for voter consideration.
The candidates were asked the following question: Why do you want to be on the Aitkin School Board?
A candidate forum hosted by Education Minnesota will be held Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin High School Auditorium.
Jeanette Smith, Palisade
I am seeking your vote for the Aitkin School Board.
I grew up in what is now the Pine River Backus School District. My two oldest sons started school there also, they were the first ones on the bus at 6:30 a.m. and the last off about 4:30 p.m. We lived about 12 miles from Pine River. It’s a long day riding about 45-50 miles each way.
There are families near Palisade who send their children to Hill City or McGregor due to the long routes.
I will work to give the students the best education and shortest bus routes possible.
Cindi Hills, Aitkin
Being on the school board gives me the opportunity to work with other dedicated individuals to make decisions that will positively benefit the students, teachers, staff and families in our community.
Having served since 2015, I am currently the longest serving member. If elected, I would be able to use my knowledge and skills to help shape the policies and programs that guide the education for the next generation.
My daughter is currently a junior. My husband, two sons and I all graduated from AHS so I have a vested interest in continuing to serve our district.
Thank you.
Brian Leitinger, Aitkin
I have been honored to serve the district as an appointed board member, proud of the accomplishments of this school board. The work is unfinished and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and work to improve the opportunities in the Aitkin Schools.
I have been married to my wife Michelle for 30 years and we are parents of a recent graduate and an 11th grader. I have been involved throughout their education and active in the community as a volunteer, coach, scout leader, clubs and activities. I am asking for your vote on May 9 because there is still work to be done.
Noel Bailey, Aitkin
I served four years on the Aitkin School Board. I wasn’t going to run again but with Joe (Ryan) and Dennis’ (Hasskamp) positions being vacated, I thought, well I’ve got a few more years left in this old body of mine.
The new board is fantastic and I think it would be really great to work with that energy and trying to do things for the students of Aitkin.
I have been involved in education all of my life. I taught for 35 years.
Education is a big thing to me. I want to do whatever I can do to help the kids of Aitkin get the best education they can possibly get.
Tamar Molloy, Aitkin
Aitkin is a wonderful community with great children within the school district.
My children love their teachers, classmates and experiences at Rippleside. I almost applied for the last election but was concerned I wouldn’t have the time to represent well. My own schooling is going well and I investigated the expectations.
I believe home and school are foundational to instilling a love of learning so growth and impact can continue after graduation. I applied because I care. I am a concerned parent who wants my children and those attending school to have a positive educational experience.
