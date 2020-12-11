The Aitkin School Board admitted Nov. 30 it is in a bind.
After the failure of the Capital Projects Levy in the Nov. 3 election – which would have provided the district with $500,000 a year for 10 years – the board began to weigh options at the Nov. 30 work session.
From the meeting, the board is in agreement it should try to go out for a second CPL and communicate better to the public the reasons for the levy.
Tentatively, the board is looking at a May 11 second vote.
The comment and review document must be to the Minnesota Department of Education by Feb. 10.
Otherwise, Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter said there will need to be cuts made – and those cuts will directly impact student experience, something he tried to avoid with cuts previously.
At the meeting, after explaining that strategy, Stifter questioned himself, saying, “Looking back, maybe I should’ve hit classrooms more.”
So far, cuts at the school have involved cutting the dean of students, reducing physical education and combining staff roles, as well as not replacing buses in the district’s fleet.
The district currently has a pair of school buses due for replacement, which come in at $250,000 apiece.
Stifter’s comment about cutting in the classrooms, although rebuffed immediately by the school board and later by Stifter himself, signaled the next round of cuts – if they are made – would directly impact staff and student experience.
UNDERSTANDING THE DILEMMA
Currently in a period of declining enrollment, the district has lost a total of 74 students over the last two years.
Figuring adjusted per pupil aid from the state at $8,820.69, the district is down about $653,000 in state funding.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the district hard. Homeschoolers, which do not count toward the student total and therefore do not result in school aid, jumped from 37 to 71 this year.
The district is also not receiving its total amount of free and reduced lunch aid, due to the federal government providing free meals for all students during the pandemic.
UNDERSTANDING THE ‘NO’ VOTE
The meeting revealed some of the feedback received by school board members following the failed CPL. Among the concerns are complaints that the district has held onto land purchased in 2016, for approximately $750,000.
While that land could likely be resold for more money now, the board acknowledged at the meeting that the money from the sale would likely not even fund the district for a month.
There was also confusion about just how much the CPL was for. A concerned parent admitted she was frustrated by the lack of transparency from the district. She said she and other parents were under the impression the levy was for $500,000 total, not for that amount over 10 years.
That parent also said that because of the miscommunication on the numbers, many are thinking that the sale of the land owned by the school could solve the problem.
School board members, and district staff present, acknowledged that the rush to get the information out in the fall – between the decision to pursue the CPL in the late summer and the start of mail-in voting Sept. 18 – played a part in failed communication.
“We had such a short time frame,” said Andy Dokken, principal at Rippleside Elementary. “I think we just ran into a time crunch.”
A SECOND TRY AT THE CPL
While the board was eventually in agreement to go out for the CPL a second time, the discussion went on for some time at the meeting.
Board Chairperson Cindi Hills felt that cuts would adversely impact the district, and that the district should continue to propose the CPL until it passed.
“I think we have to keep signaling to our voters we are serious,” she said.
Board member John Chute, however, asked what would be different the second time around.
“Why would we expect a change in the outcome?” he asked, adding that the district may need time to tweak the proposal.
Hills disagreed, saying, “I don’t think we should change a thing, because that implies we have a choice. We don’t have a choice.” She had said earlier in the meeting that the district had no “fat” left to cut from its budget.
One thing the board discussed was getting more buy-in from the community. Comments were made that better and more extensive communication on the purpose of the levy would be important, and also to educate why the district pursued the CPL versus an operating referendum.
“I think we need to try and educate people better,” board member Dennis Hasskamp said.
In the meantime, the district has started to look at a way to make up the difference for the coming school year, since any CPL passed in 2021 won’t go into effect until the 2022-23 school year.
The district is looking at potentially reducing its general fund balance to make up the difference, hoping that the CPL will pass.
Regardless of whether or not the CPL passes, the district will still be looking at a minimum of $250,000 in cuts.
“It’s people, realistically,” said Stifter last week.
