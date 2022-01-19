The Aitkin School Board gathered Monday, Jan. 10, for its first meeting of 2022, with an agenda dominated by required annual appointments and other matters.
Board members spent time discussing a proposed district policy on COVID-19 vaccinations or testing. (That discussion took place before the Jan. 13 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the federal OSHA mandate.)
The board elected officers for 2022. Dennis Hasskamp was re-elected board chair, Noel Bailey will continue as vice-chair, Kevin Hoge as treasurer, and Cindi Hills and Jeremy Janzen as co-clerks.
Meeting dates for 2022 were established, keeping with the designated third Monday of each month, except for January and February, each moved a week ahead because of a holiday. The board renamed the Aitkin Independent Age as the official school district newspaper and named attorneys and depositories. Committee assignments were also renewed for the coming year.
OSHA RULES
Board members were presented with a suggested district policy for a first reading, one that would put the district in compliance with the federal OSHA mandate on vaccinations and testing for the coronavirus. The policy would have started to go in effect on Jan. 10, required all employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing and wear face coverings, as the OSHA mandate stated. Employees would have been allowed four hours of paid leave to receive the vaccine and could use up to two workdays of accrued paid sick leave immediately after the shot if the person experienced side effects.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the OSHA mandate later last week, after that meeting, so at this time no policy is required.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Alison Ryan spoke to the board during the public comment period, offering an update on the Farm to School program she coordinates.
“We’ve been able to make some connections with farmers and the kids are getting healthy food, local food fresh on those Farm to School days,” she said.
She invited the board to attend a farmer and buyer meet and greet session Jan. 25 at the Aitkin Library community room, sponsored by the Aitkin Farmers Market food hub.
“I want to encourage you and challenge you to make Farm to School even more of a priority going forward. Local food means community, it’s about the local economy, it’s about supporting your neighbors,” she said. Additional information will be coming out through emails and flyers, she said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the board approved a resolution directing the superintendent and administration to study ways to reduce expenditures, including discontinuance of positions and possible elimination or curtailment of programs considering the financial condition of the district. The resolution asks the superintendent to make recommendations to the board for potential program or position adjustments.
The board heard from Superintendent Dan Stifter that district enrollment was down by six students over the past month, with students coming and going across grade levels, for a small net loss. The board was told it appeared that the student movement was not due to dissatisfaction with the district but because of various family issues, including housing changes.
The board was informed that contract negotiations continue with the teaching staff. A proposal has been sent to the teacher’s association and the superintendent is waiting for a response.
The meeting opened with a moment of silence to honor the memory of two Aitkin High School students, Westin Justen and Isaac Fulton, who died Jan. 2 in a snowmobile accident.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. at the Aitkin High School Media Center.
